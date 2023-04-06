Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

As always, selecting The Record’s 13th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Boys Basketball Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
Hazen’s Tyler Rivard earns the distinction as our 2023 Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The senior forward averaged 23.3 points per game and 17.7 rebounds, surpassing 1,000 career points and 1,000 career boards while carrying the Wildcats to the Division III state championship game.
Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2023 All-Area boys basketball selections. We’ve also picked 12 additional players for our Dream Dozen honorable mention.
——
TYLER RIVARD
Hazen, Sr., F
The Wildcat big man turned in a record-breaking senior season, averaging 23.3 points per game, 17.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals, while helping Hazen to a 20-win season and a return trip to the Division III title game. The CR’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year was also named the Capital Division POY and a VBCA D-III/IV senior all-star. Rivard finished his career with 1,176 points and 1,028 rebounds (HU all-time leader), becoming just the seventh recorded player in Vermont to reach the 1K mark in both categories. He also set the program’s single-game scoring record — dropping 50 points in a win over D-II Enosburg — and single-game rebounding record with 33 against D-II champ Montpelier. “Tyler was the most dominant inside force in Vermont basketball this season,” HU coach Aaron Hill said. “He is one of the greatest rebounders in state history and was a major factor in getting us back to the finals again this year.”
——
CAM DAVIDSON
Woodsville, Sr., F
Davidson’s skill, leadership and experience were invaluable in helping the fourth-seeded Engineers win their third straight Division IV championship. The senior big man could score inside, knock down a mid-range jumper or pull up from three and averaged 16.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 2.0 steals a game while being named Granite State Conference North player of the year, a D-IV All-State first-teamer and the runner-up for the D-IV player of the year award. “He was the leader of this young team; we did not have a lot of experience coming back,” Woodsville coach Jamie Walker said. “He was the key to getting his teammates comfortable in all situations at the end of the season.”
——
HARRY GENG
St. Johnsbury, Jr., G
A quick guard that can score at will, Geng led the Hilltoppers in scoring at 16.3 points per game — and topped 25 points five times — while helping his team to the No. 3 seed and the Division I quarterfinals. The D-I/II VBCA Dream Dozen (top non-senior) choice and All-Metro first-teamer shot 53.3% from the field, 34.1% from three and 79% from the stripe while also averaging 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. “Harry is a dynamic scorer at all three levels on the court, stressing opposing defenses in the metro,” SJA coach Patrick Rainville said. “His conditioning level allowed him to be extremely efficient and as the season progressed became a stronger defender.”
——
JOSH ROBIE
Profile, Jr., G
The area’s top scorer at 26.9 points per game, Robie dazzled on a nightly basis with his ability to score in bunches while shooting 41% from three. Named to the Division IV All-State first team and a Granite State North all-conference selection, the high-scoring guard — who also averaged 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game — led the Patriots to their highest win total since 2013 (15), the No. 5 seed in D-IV and their first playoff victory since 2018. Robie also set the program single-game scoring record of 52 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark as a junior. “Josh did an outstanding job evolving his game this season,” Pats coach Mitchell Roy said. “He faced tremendous defense all year and found ways to impact each game.”
——
KAYDEN HOSKINS
Littleton, Jr., F
A smooth scorer with an outside shooting touch, Hoskins averaged 19.0 points per game, hauled in 7.1 rebounds and connected on 90% of his free throw attempts while leading the Crusaders to the top overall seed in Division IV and a berth in the state semifinals. The D-IV All-State first-team choice and Granite State North all-conference selection topped 25 points four times this season and had an eight-game stretch in which he scored 20 or more. “Kayden has developed into one of the best knock-down shooters in D-IV,” Littleton coach Trevor Howard said. “He improved this year in every aspect.”
——
COOPER BRUECK
North Country, Sr., G
Brueck led the Division II runner-up Falcons in nearly every major statistical category, averaging 16.3 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 steals and shot 40% from deep. Recognized as the Lake Division player of the year and as a VBCA D-I/II senior all-star, the senior guard ended his career with a 21-win season and a Barre Aud appearance each of the past four years — making two title games. “Cooper has been our leader the last two years,” NC coach Jeremiah Melhuish said. “He took huge strides this year and not only was our best offensive player, but was tasked to shut down the opposing team’s best player. Cooper is a huge reason for not just the success this year, but our program’s success over the last four years.”
——
AUSTIN WHEELER
Lyndon, Sr., F/G
After battling injuries throughout his career, Wheeler displayed what he could do when fully healthy while producing a huge final season for the Vikings. The VBCA Division I/II senior all-star and All-Capital first-team selection averaged 22.4 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 assists while knocking down 28 three-pointers and shooting 82% from the free-throw line. Capable of putting up big scoring nights (career-high 35 points twice) Wheeler helped 11-win Lyndon almost triple its win total from the year before while also nearly pulling off a first-round upset as the 10 seed in the D-II tourney — a game in which he scored 33 points. “Austin had a great season as a senior with numerous 30-point games,” LI coach Eli Appleton said. “A fierce competitor who always gives his full effort.”
——
EVAN DENNIS
Blue Mountain, Sr., F
The athletic forward capped off his career in a Bucks uniform averaging 20.0 points and 8.0 rebounds a contest while falling 50 points shy of the 1,000-point milestone. He was named to the All-Mountain first team and a VBCA Division III/IV senior all-star while leading Blue Mountain to the No. 5 seed in D-IV. “Evan was just an absolute stud this season,” Blue Mountain coach Chris Cook said. “He put the work in the off-season by bulking up as he knew I was going to ask him to play more inside with our lack of size. Fantastic leader on and off the court. Loved watching his growth from his freshman year to this year. The thing I truly admire about Evan is he’s humble. Not once did he ever puff his chest, he just comes and balls, and as a coach, you love that.”
——
REX HAUSER
St. Johnsbury, Soph., F
A positionless player who uses his athleticism to impact both ends, Hauser burst onto the scene of his sophomore season with the Hilltoppers. He averaged 11.3 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals to help third-ranked St. J to the Division I quarterfinals. The second-year Hilltopper was also named to the D-I/II VBCA Dream Dozen (top non-senior) and selected to the All-Metro Honorable Mention. “Rex is a matchup nightmare for the opposition as he can score in a multitude of ways and defensively has the ability to guard 1-5,” SJA coach Patrick Rainville said. “He is very dangerous in the open floor and puts a lot of pressure on the opponents’ transition defense.”
——
CARMICHAEL LOPEZ
Littleton, Sr., F
Lopez’s long wing span and exceptional jumping ability made keeping him off the boards a tough task this winter. A senior leader and Littleton’s leading shot-blocker, he averaged a double-double of 14.8 points and 10.2 rebounds and had four games with 20 or more rebounds. Lopez was a Granite State North all-conference selection and a Division IV All-State second-teamer while helping the Crusaders to the No. 1 seed and a semifinals appearance. “Carmichael came on strong throughout the season and was the best player on the court in many games,” Littleton coach Trevor Howard said. “Carmichael was a guard his entire career and was moved to a forward last year due to our lack of size.”
——
ALEX LESLIE
Profile, Jr., F
An active defensive presence also capable of putting up big scoring nights, Leslie topped 30 points four times this season and was a critical factor in helping the Patriots to a 15-win season (most since 2013) and first playoff victory in five years. The forward averaged 20.2 points per game, 9.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.8 blocks while earning Division IV All-State second-team honors and a Granite State North all-conference selection. ” Alex was our anchor defensively,” Profile coach Mitchell Roy said. “He provided a physical presence on both ends of the floor and was tremendous at passing out of double teams from the post.”
——
CHRISTIAN YOUNG
Danville, Sr., G
Both a crafty passer and finisher at the rim — that could also get hot in a hurry from long-range — Young tallied 15 points per game, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals to help the Bears to the No. 3 seed in Division IV and a semifinals appearance. The VBCA D-III/IV senior all-star and All-Mountain first-team choice exploded for 37 points in Danville’s regular-season finale. “Exceptional first step to get by anybody, lead-by-example captain,” Bears coach Jason Brigham said. “Defensive stopper on the other end. Not afraid to guard anybody. Fiercely competitive. Completely took over the second half of our season and was critical to our success. We’re going to miss him.”
——
HONORABLE MENTION
Jorden Driver, North Country, Sr., G
Xavier Hill, Hazen, Jr., G
Andrew Joncas, Danville, Soph., G
Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain, Sr., F
Landon Kingsbury, Woodsville, Soph., F
Dre Akines, Littleton, Jr., G
Kolten Dowse, Colebrook, Jr., G
Ethan Lussier, Lyndon, Soph., G
Aidan Brody, St. Johnsbury, Jr., F
Haidin Chilafoux, North Country, Soph., F
Avery Woodburn, White Mountains, Jr., F
Brendan Moodie, Hazen, Soph., G
