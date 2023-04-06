As always, selecting The Record’s 13th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Boys Basketball Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.

We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.

Dream Dozen: The Record's 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
Hazen's Tyler Rivard. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
Woodsville's Cam Davidson. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
St. Johnsbury's Harry Geng. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Profile's Josh Robie. (Photo by Ball603.com)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
Littleton's Kayden Hoskins. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
North Country's Cooper Brueck. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
Lyndon's Austin Wheeler. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
Blue Mountain's Evan Dennis. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
St. Johnsbury's Rex Hauser. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
Littleton's Carmichael Lopez. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Profile's Alex Leslie. (Photo by Ball603.com)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
Danville's Christian Young. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
