Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

It was a scintillating season on the hardwood this winter. And hardware piled up for our local players. Six different girls earned player of the year honors in the respective leagues making this list one of the toughest in recent memory.
As always, selecting The Record’s 13th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Girls Basketball Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
St. Johnsbury’s Hayden Wilkins earns the distinction as our 2023 Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The junior guard averaged 13.0 points per game while carrying the Hilltoppers to the Division I state championship game.
Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2023 All-Area girls basketball selections. We’ve also picked 12 additional players for our Dream Dozen honorable mention.
HAYDEN WILKINS
St. Johnsbury, Jr., G
A consistent threat on both ends in the state’s top league, Wilkins produced a breakthrough season. With deep range and strength to get to the hoop, the clutch point guard was named the Metro Division player of the year and was a VBCA Dream Dozen (top non-senior) while securing The Record’s POY honor. The focus of opposing defenses nightly, she averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 deflections per game while carrying third-seeded St. J to 15 wins and the Division I final — hitting a game-tying shot in regulation and the game-winning 3 in overtime as the Hilltoppers upset Rutland in the final four. “She committed herself more than she ever has to become a complete player both offensively and defensively,” SJA coach Jade Huntington said. “She is a very good three-point shooter and sees the floor very well as a guard finding driving lanes for herself and setting up her teammates.”
——
SABINE BRUECK
North Country, Soph., G
A winner who elevated her teammates, the electric guard was named Gatorade’s Vermont player of the year and the Lake Division’s co-POY while also landing on the VBCA’s Dream Dozen (top non-senior). The Falcons’ leader in scoring average (16.8), field-goal percentage (49%), rebounds (6.8), steals (4.2), deflections (3.8) and blocks (1.0) also chipped in 3.5 assists per game while guiding North Country to a perfect 24-0 record and a win over Spaulding in the Division II state final. “She brings an energy and enthusiasm that is contagious among our players — that has been one of the keys to our success,” NC coach Sarah Roy said. “Sabine is someone who is genuinely thrilled when a teammate does something well and earns recognition within our team. This positive attitude is the expectation in our team culture, and as the floor general, she sets that standard.”
——
SAKOYA SWEENEY
Lake Region, Sr., G
An unselfish, savvy, skilled hooper with high basketball IQ, Sweeney was named Capital Division player of the year for a second straight season while also producing 18 points in the VBCA Division I/II senior all-star game. The star led the Rangers in points (18.4) field-goal percentage (46%), free-throw percentage (73%), assists (2.5), steals (3.7) and was second in rebounds at 5.7 as Lake Region earned 14 wins, the No. 5 seed in Division II and a trip to the quarterfinals. “Everyone is aware of her ability to handle and score the basketball, but she’s a well-rounded player who puts the team first always,” LRU coach Joe Houston said.
——
BROOKE’LYN ROBINSON
Lyndon, Jr., G
A tireless, talented, sharp-shooting guard who was also a stalwart defender, Robinson filled the scorebook quickly with unlimited range from distance (she hit six 3s or more in four games this winter) and a knack for turning defense into easy offense. An All-Capital first-team selection and VBCA Dream Dozen (top non-senior) pick, Robinson averaged 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals per game and 4.0 deflections per game, helping Lyndon to the Division II quarterfinals. “She played 99% of our minutes and faced the other team’s best defensive player every night,” LI coach Eric Berry said.
——
MARISSA KENISON
Groveton, Sr., F
A potent inside presence, Kenison produced a big-time season in her final campaign, leading the Eagles to the Division IV title game. The Granite State North Conference player of the year and Division IV All-State first-team pick for a second straight winter, Kenison led Groveton in scoring (14.0 points per game) despite being hampered with an ankle injury mid-season. She also averaged 7.0 rebounds per game while taking the Eagles to the top seed in the state tournament. “She was our “go-to” player the past two seasons,” Groveton coach Tim Haskins said.
——
CAITLYN DAVISON
Hazen, Jr., G
The tough, relentless and skilled guard was the area’s leading scorer at 21 points per game while taking home Mountain Division player-of-the-year honors. The VBCA Dream Dozen (top non-senior) choice also averaged 11.3 rebounds, 6.1 steals and 3.6 assists per game and powered the Wildcats to a 20-game win streak, the No. 2 seed in Division III and the program’s first trip back to Barre Auditorium for its first semifinal since 2018. “Caitlyn is a competitive person,” Hazen coach Randy Lumsden said. “She is a great teammate and will never be outworked on the basketball court.”
——
CORA NADEAU
North Country, Sr., G
A terrific teammate and leader with skills to match, the senior guard was a star for the undefeated, Division II state champion 24-0 Falcons. Named the Lake Division co-player of the year and a VBCA Division I/II senior all-star, the do-everything Nadeau averaged 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, a team-high 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting at a 37% clip. “More than anything, Cora wants to win, and she is willing to give up the ball, trust her teammates and work her tail off to make that happen,” NC coach Sarah Roy said. “As a four-year varsity player, a starter on our 2021 championship team as a sophomore, and now a seasoned veteran of our program, our success is a product of Cora’s dedication, teamwork, effort and love for the game of basketball.”
——
ADDISON HADLOCK
Littleton, Soph., F
A steady force in the paint who impacted games on both ends, Hadlock led the Crusaders in scoring (11.7), rebounding (7.7), and blocks (3.0). She landed on the Division IV All-State first team, the all-defensive team and was a Granite State North all-conference selection in guiding the Crusaders to the No. 4 seed in the state tournament. “Addison had an outstanding year,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “She protected the hoop defensively and altered many opponents’ shots. She deserved the recognition she received from other coaches for her constant work ethic.”
——
JORDAN ALLEY
Blue Mountain, Jr., F
An athletic do-it-all standout for the Bucks, Alley averaged a double-double with 14.3 points and 12.2 rebounds while also chipping in 2.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game. She elevated her scoring average to 18.3 points per game during Blue Mountain’s playoff run to the state finals. The All-Mountain first-team pick helped guide the Bucks to 19 wins and the No. 2 seed in Division IV. “Jordan’s incredible athleticism enabled her to lead us in almost every statistical category,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson said. “She continues to grow as a team leader and dominant player.”
——
ARIANA LORD
Colebrook, Sr., C
A towering inside player and a stout defensive presence, the five-year starter averaged 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.0 steals, and over three blocks per game. A Division IV All-State first-team pick and Granite State North all-conference selection, Lord helped fuel Colebrook to the D-IV state championship, a narrow 47-44 victory over rival Groveton. “She was the best player on the floor our last three playoff games,” CA coach Duane Call said. “She saved the best for last coming up huge in all three games.”
——
LACI POTTER
Danville, Sr., G
A confident shooter from distance, Potter filled up the scoring column while keeping Danville in the hunt in Division IV (10 wins, a trip to the tournament quarterfinals). A VBCA senior Division III/IV all-star and All-Mountain second-teamer, Potter led the Bears in most offensive categories, including scoring (16 points), rebounding (7.8), and steals (1.4), including scoring outputs of 32, 28 and 24 points. “Defensively, she became a well-rounded defender who boxed out and crashed the boards,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said.
——
MAYA AUGER
North Country, Jr., G
A strong defender, ballhandler and confident shooter, the All-Lake honorable mention pick averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.3 deflections, and 2.3 steals per game. Transferring in from Lake Region, Auger slid smoothly into the NCU starting five and helped guide the Falcons to a 24-0 record and a Division II state championship. “Maya is someone who keeps her teammates lighthearted and helps everyone remember that we are playing to have fun and enjoy the moment,” NC coach Sarah Roy said. “She works hard in practice, helping to push her teammates to their potential. Her skills and ability to buy into our program have been huge contributions to our success.”
——
HONORABLE MENTION
Cassidy Kittredge, St. Johnsbury, Soph., G
Delaney Whiting, Groveton, Fr., G
Makayla Walker, Woodsville, Fr., G
Haley Rossitto, Colebrook, Fr., G
Kaylee Weaver, St. Johnsbury, Sr., G
Delaney Raymond, Lyndon, Sr., G
Kyra Nelson, Blue Mountain, Soph., F
Lauryn Corrigan, Littleton, Jr., G
Ainsley Savage, White Mountains, Sr., F
Sierra Riff, Colebrook, Sr., G
Eliza Wagstaff, Woodsville, Soph., F
Kaia Anderson, St. Johnsbury, Jr., F
