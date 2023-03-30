It was a scintillating season on the hardwood this winter. And hardware piled up for our local players. Six different girls earned player of the year honors in the respective leagues making this list one of the toughest in recent memory.

As always, selecting The Record’s 13th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Girls Basketball Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.

Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Team
St. Johnsbury's Hayden Wilkins. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
North Country's Sabine Brueck. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Lake Region's Sakoya Sweeney. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Lyndon's Brooke'lyn Robinson. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Groveton's Marissa Kenison. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Hazen's Caitlyn Davison. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
North Country's Cora Nadeau. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Littleton's Addison Hadlock. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Blue Mountain's Jordan Alley, right. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Colebrook's Ariana Lord. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Danville's Laci Potter. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
North Country's Maya Auger. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
