Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Softball Team

As always, selecting The Record’s 12th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Softball Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
Woodsville junior Mackenzie Griswold earns the honor as our 2023 Softball Player of the Year. The New Hampshire Division IV and Granite State Conference North player of the year produced 168 strikeouts with a 1.25 ERA while batting .597 with 43 RBIs for the top-seeded Engineers.
Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2023 All-Area softball selections.
MACKENZIE GRISWOLD
Woodsville, Jr., P
The Record’s 2023 Softball Player of the Year racked up postseason accolades following a breakout season for Woodsville. The junior pitcher was the N.H. D-IV player of the year and Granite State Conference North POY. Griswold pitched 101 innings in 18 games for the 16-2 Engineers, producing a 1.25 ERA, 168 strikeouts while dealing two perfect games, three no-hitters and throwing eight games where she allowed two hits or less. At the plate she was nearly as dominant, batting .597 with 37 hits, 11 doubles, a pair of triples, four homers and 43 RBIs to go alongside a .625 OBP and 1.032 slugging mark. Griswold struck out just one time all year and went 6-for-7 with two homers and seven RBIs during the Engineers’ run to the final four. “Mackenzie really stepped up this year,” coach Dana Huntington said. “Her leadership was outstanding; helping a young team find its way throughout the year.”
——
MOLLY SMITH
Lyndon, Jr., SS
Smooth at short and deadly at the plate, Smith was a key factor as the 15-4 Vikings reached the state semifinals for a fourth straight season. The All-Capital first-teamer batted .608 with a .688 OBP, 1.864 OPS and a 1.176 slugging percentage in the regular season, racking up five home runs, six doubles, four triples, 30 RBIs and 40 runs. The junior ended with a .930 fielding percentage and had four extra-base hits, three RBIs and four runs during the Vikings’ trip to the semifinals. “Molly was the best hitter on a very deep offensive team; she is a great mix of high average and power,” LI assistant coach Craig Simpson said. “When she stepped to the plate, no matter the competition, I knew something good was about to happen — the ball was about to get hit hard and deep. Defensively she made the plays, she is probably the best player on our team. She exceeded my high expectations.”
——
EMERSEN MITCHELL
St. Johnsbury, Soph., 3B/SS/P
Mitchell was a welcome sight for Hilltopper fans this spring, earning All-Metro first-team honors in her first season at the Academy. Operating from the top of the St. Johnsbury lineup, the athletic, technically sound sophomore batted .400 with 12 doubles, 10 steals and 20 walks while only striking out three times all season. Spending most of her time primarily at third base but also seeing time at shortstop and pitcher, Mitchell notched a .882 fielding percentage while helping SJA to the No. 9 seed in Division I before exiting in an extra-inning first-round loss to North Country. “Emersen has one of the purest swings I have ever seen,” SJA coach Jeremy Roberts said. “She always puts the ball in play and works every count to her advantage.”
——
KARLI BLOOD
Blue Mountain, Jr., SS
A team-first player and vital vocal leader, Blood played a key role in both the field and dugout as well as at the plate for the Bucks, which capped off a 15-win season with a Vermont Division IV championship victory. Named to the All-Mountain first team, the junior shortstop batted .434 and had a .559 on-base percentage, producing 11 doubles, three triples, 30 RBIs and 35 runs. In the state final — a 17-6 shellacking over top-seeded and defending champion West Rutland — Blood produced a two-hit day and had a hand in seven of third-seeded BMU’s 17 runs (four RBIs, three runs scored). “Karli gives the game everything she has and is the heart of the team,” Blue Mountain coach Carrie Peters said.
——
RILEIGH FORTIN
North Country, Sr., SS
A natural leader on the diamond, Fortin wrapped up her Falcon career gathering All-Metro honorable mention honors and was also selected to represent the North team at the North-South Senior Softball Classic. The shortstop boasted a .875 fielding percentage while batting .314 with three doubles, a triple and 11 stolen bases. Fortin helped No. 8 North Country to a thrilling extra-inning victory over No. 9 St. Johnsbury in the first round of the Division I playoffs, before giving eventual champion BFA-St. Albans nearly all it could handle, falling 3-1 in the quarterfinals. “She has played shortstop her entire time at NC,” North Country coach Travis Bingham said. “Captain this year and core leader on the field.”
——
DORY ROY
Woodsville, Jr., C
A tough out at the plate and a calm presence behind it, Roy made an effortless transition from second base to catcher this spring while helping Woodsville to a 15-1 regular-season record and the top seed in Division IV before bowing out in the state semifinals. The junior was named to the N.H. D-IV first team and was a Granite State All-Conference selection, boasting a .629 batting average, .667 on-base percentage and a 1.129 SLG. She had 39 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 31 RBIs and 31 runs. Roy produced 13 multi-hit games and had two doubles, a triple, homer and five RBIs in the Engineers’ playoff run. Defensively, she threw out nine runners stealing and picked off two while committing just two errors on the year. “Dory had a great year offensively, she was a force at the plate,” coach Dana Huntington said. “Behind the plate she also made a huge difference in how other teams played against us. Her leadership was exactly what was needed with this year’s young team.”
——
SIERRA RIFF
Colebrook, Sr., P/IF
Posting a 0.968 ERA, Riff was terrific in the circle for the Mohawks this spring. The senior pitched 43 innings, striking out 62 and surrendering 18 walks while helping Colebrook to a 9-7 record before being eliminated by Division IV semifinalist Newmarket. A four-year starter (five if not for COVID), Riff was chosen for both the N.H. Division IV first team and as a Granite State All-Conference North selection. Offensively, she batted .413 with three doubles, two triples, a grand slam and 18 RBIs. “Her leadership on and off the diamond and her athletic and glove ability — as well as her tenacious attitude has made her a valuable asset to the team over the years,” CA coach Shawn Parker said. “She is one of the few players who played on a 16U/18U team in the offseason to improve her game.”
——
JAYDIN ROYER
Lyndon, Jr., P/RF
Royer raked at the plate and racked up Ks in the circle, landing on both the All-Capital first team and CR Dream Dozen for a second straight year. The junior batted .564 with a .571 on-base percentage, 1.335 OPS and .764 SLG; adding a homer, four doubles, two triples, 34 RBIs and 18 runs while only striking out twice all season. She posted a 3-2 record for the 15-win Vikings, who made a run to the Division II semifinals, finishing with a 3.05 ERA and tossing 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings. “Jaydin was a dependable middle-of-the-lineup threat that consistently produced RBIs throughout the season,” LI coach Justin Smith said. “She is a threat every time she steps to the plate. She produced impressive offensive numbers considering the pressure of coming off her incredible sophomore year. She handled the added pressure of being a team captain and coach’s daughter admirably.”
——
KYRA NELSON
Blue Mountain, Soph., P/3B
Nelson got the nod during the state championship game and didn’t disappoint, allowing six hits and striking out five as the third-seeded Bucks were crowned Division IV champions for the first time since 2015. Chosen as an All-Mountain first-team pitcher and second-team third baseman, the sophomore fired 73 strikeouts across 59 innings for 15-win Blue Mountain. At the dish, she batted .429 and had a .622 on-base percentage, to go along with 10 doubles, two triples, a homer, 27 RBIs and 37 runs scored. “Kyra has amazing grit and determination to power through every game with fierce energy and skill,” BMU coach Carrie Peters said.
——
KAIA ANDERSON
St. Johnsbury, Jr., SS/3B/OF
Named to the All-Metro second-team squad for her exceptional duties at shortstop, Anderson patrolled several positions for the ninth-seeded Division I Hilltoppers, also seeing time at third base and in the outfield while compiling a .923 fielding percentage. The junior batted .359 out of the third spot in the St. Johnsbury lineup, smashing a home run, four doubles and a team-leading 13 RBIs. “Kaia puts in 100 percent effort all of the time and is a proven leader on and off the field,” SJA coach Jeremy Roberts said. “Kaia’s power at the plate and strong defensive skills made her a very valuable player on this team.”
——
ASHLEIGH SIMPSON
Lyndon, Soph., P/2B
The All-Capital second-teamer had an 8-1 record for the Division II semifinalist Vikings, dealing 61 strikeouts and allowing 34 hits over 45 1/3 innings with a 2.93 ERA. The hard-throwing sophomore was a problem at the plate too, batting .451 and reaching base in over half of her at-bats (.524) out of the leadoff spot. Simpson added a home run, three doubles, 21 RBIs and 19 runs and posted a .958 fielding percentage between pitching and patrolling second base as part of her 2023 campaign. In the postseason, she racked up 21 Ks, getting the ball in the circle for each of Lyndon’s three playoff games. “Ashleigh made a huge jump this year both offensively and defensively,” LI coach Justin Smith said. “She responded very well to all challenges we faced her with. She took on a larger role in the pitching circle this year and met the challenge head-on.”
——
TYRA SCELZA
North Country, Jr., C
Scelza’s transition from the Capital to the Metro was smooth and effortless, with the ex-Lake Region standout making an immediate impact on her new North Country squad. The All-Metro honorable mention catcher was a reliable option behind the plate and a big contributor to the Falcons’ 9-7 season and run to the Division I quarterfinals before falling 3-1 to undefeated state champion BFA-St. Albans. The junior batted .360 with eight extra-base hits, including five doubles, two triples and a home run. “Tyra caught every game for us and was dependable when we needed her both offensively and defensively,” NCU coach Travis Bingham said.
——
HONORABLE MENTION
Cassidy Kittredge, St. Johnsbury, Soph.
Kylee Lachance, Groveton, Sr.
Jenna Laramie, North Country, Sr.
Lauren Joy, Blue Mountain, Sr.
Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, St. Johnsbury, Jr.
Kaylee Hamlett, Blue Mountain, Fr.
Randi Fortin, North Country, Fr.
Sarah Tanner, Lyndon, Jr.
Hailee Beane, Littleton, Sr.
Lily Garey-Wright, St. Johnsbury, Jr.
Abby Bathalon, North Country, Soph.
