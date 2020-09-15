Dudley Bell brings home pickleball title

East Burke Senior Olympian Dudley Bell returned home with another gold medal, taking the Vermont state pickleball 80-and-over championship in Shelburne on Sept. 11.
In addition to his recent gold medal in golf, Bell has now qualified for next year’s national Senior Olympics in Fort Lauderdale, Fla,. in five sports, including basketball, racquetball and track and field in the 85-and-over division.
