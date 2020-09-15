Dudley Bell brings home pickleball title

From left, Tom Brennan, Dudley Bell and Taylor Coppenrath attend the 2017 NNEKY Awards at Lyndon State College on Sunday, May 28, 2017. Brennan was coach and Coppenrath was a forward for the 2005 University of Vermont men's basketball team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. Bell is a former LSC tennis coach and namesake of the college's Dudley Bell Tennis Center. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

East Burke Senior Olympian Dudley Bell returned home with another gold medal, taking the Vermont state pickleball 80-and-over championship in Shelburne on Sept. 11.

In addition to his recent gold medal in golf, Bell has now qualified for next year’s national Senior Olympics in Fort Lauderdale, Fla,. in five sports, including basketball, racquetball and track and field in the 85-and-over division.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.