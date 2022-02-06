Dunklee Back In Action Early Monday Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 6, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Susan Dunklee races during the 4x6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Susan Dunklee will compete in her first individual event of the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Monday.The 35-year-old from Craftsbury competes in the women’s 15-kilometer individual competition, which kicks off at 4 a.m. here on the east coast.It can be streamed live at NBColympics/com or on Peacock. It can be watched on tape delay at 9 a.m. on USA Network. On Saturday, Dunklee and relay partners Clare Egan, Sean Doherty and Paul Schommer earned seventh place in the 4x6-kilometer mixed relay — the Americans' best-ever mixed relay result at the Olympics.Dunklee is a Barton native and St. J Academy alumna competing in her third Winter Olympics. She will retire at the end of the World Cup season. 