Dunklee Back In Action Early Monday
Susan Dunklee races during the 4x6-kilometer mixed relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Susan Dunklee will compete in her first individual event of the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Monday.

The 35-year-old from Craftsbury competes in the women’s 15-kilometer individual competition, which kicks off at 4 a.m. here on the east coast.

It can be streamed live at NBColympics/com or on Peacock. It can be watched on tape delay at 9 a.m. on USA Network.

On Saturday, Dunklee and relay partners Clare Egan, Sean Doherty and Paul Schommer earned seventh place in the 4x6-kilometer mixed relay — the Americans’ best-ever mixed relay result at the Olympics.

Dunklee is a Barton native and St. J Academy alumna competing in her third Winter Olympics. She will retire at the end of the World Cup season.

