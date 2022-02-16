Dunklee Ends Olympic Career With 11th-Place Finish In Relay

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — United States biathletes Susan Dunklee and Clare Egan ended their Olympic careers on Wednesday, helping the Americans to an 11th-place finish in the 4x6-kilometer relay at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
Dunklee, a Barton native and St. J Academy alumna, is teammates with Egan at Craftsbury Green Racing Project. They teamed with Deedra Irwin and Joanne Reid in the four-woman event won by Sweden in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 3.9 seconds. The Russian Olympic Committee earned silver and Germany grabbed bronze.
Dunklee, the three-time Olympian, raced the first leg. She hit her first five targets and was first out of the shooting range first after prone. She also shot cleanly from the standing position but exchanged with Egan in 18th place.
“It was a beautiful day to be out here skiing and I was really excited for it,” Dunklee told U.S. Biathlon. “I had a lot of fun in the first loop and put myself in it like I usually do. I got near the front and tried to play my normal game and shoot fast in prone. I got out first which was really satisfying for the first 100 meters. I did well in standing but the last loop my body just shut down. Today was one of those days. No matter how hard I was trying to force myself to go my body just wouldn’t go.”
Egan helped the team to 15th place after the second leg, despite a penalty. Irwin, who earlier in the games claimed an American-best seventh place in the 15K individual event, moved the USA into 13th before Reid anchored the team into 11th.
Dunklee will retire from Biathlon after the World Cup season and begin her new career as running director at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. In her final Olympics, Dunklee finished 27th in the 7.5K sprint; 40th in the 10K pursuit and 63rd in the 15K.
In the Beijing Biathlon opener on Feb. 5, Dunklee, Egan, Sean Doherty and Paul Schommer earned seventh place in the 4x6-kilometer mixed relay — the Americans’ best-ever mixed relay result at the Olympics.
After Wednesday’s women’s relay, Irwin told U.S, Biathlon of the impact Dunklee and Egan have had on the sport.
“They’re just so inspirational,” Irwin said. “They’re trailblazers in U.S. Biathlon. I just hope to live up to the legacy they’ve created for this program. They’re definitely going to be missed in the future.”
Irwin, meanwhile, will compete in Saturday’s mass start. She will take on 29 other women in the 12.5-kilometer race, the final biathlon competition of the Beijing Games.
