Dunklee Gains Early Olympic-Team Qualification

NOVE MESTO, Czech Republic — With her second eighth-place finish in as many days at the BMW IBU World Cup in Nove Mesto on Saturday, Barton’s Susan Dunklee became the second U.S. female biathlete to meet the standards set for early qualification to the 2022 U.S. Olympic team at the end of the season.
Early qualification is available for up to two athletes who meet the standards of the U.S. Biathlon selection procedures, in this case, two top-12 finishes at an IBU World Cup race during the 2020-21 season. Dunklee joined teammate Clare Egan (Cape Elizabeth, Maine).
A day after finishing eighth in the women’s 7.5-kilometer sprint, Dunklee again came in eighth in the 10km pursuit, with one penalty on the shooting range and a time that was 1 minute, 12.9 seconds behind winner Tiril Eckhoff of Norway.
“I’ve been struggling most of the winter with my ski speed and for the first time in my career I’ve felt like I’m out of my league on the World Cup,” said Dunklee. “I really missed the feeling of being ‘in the mix’ on any given day. This week I feel good and able to hang on near the front. I’m not sure why my ski speed is coming into form so late in the season, but I am very happy about it. Nove Mesto has many special memories for me, and the amazing women’s relay last week added some positive energy. Of course, we all miss the amazing spectators this year.”
— FasterSkier
