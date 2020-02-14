ANTHOLZ-ANTERSELVA, Italy — Silver for Susan.

Barton native Susan Dunklee was one of four athletes in a field of 101 to hit all 10 targets on a windy Friday in Italy, helping the St. Johnsbury Academy grad capture a surprise silver medal in the women’s 7.5-kilometer sprint at the world biathlon championships.

