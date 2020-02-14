Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, right and first place, applauds to Susan Dunklee of the U.S., left and second place, on the podium after the women's 7.5km sprint competition at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Susan Dunklee of the U.S. celebrates taking a second place in the women's 7.5km sprint competition at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Susan Dunklee of the U.S. celebrates taking a second place in the women's 7.5km sprint competition at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Susan Dunklee of the U.S. celebrates with her silver medal after the women's 7.5km sprint competition at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, right and first place, applauds to Susan Dunklee of the U.S., left and second place, on the podium after the women's 7.5km sprint competition at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Susan Dunklee of the U.S. celebrates taking a second place in the women's 7.5km sprint competition at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Susan Dunklee of the U.S. celebrates taking a second place in the women's 7.5km sprint competition at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Susan Dunklee of the U.S. celebrates with her silver medal after the women's 7.5km sprint competition at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Barton native Susan Dunklee was one of four athletes in a field of 101 to hit all 10 targets on a windy Friday in Italy, helping the St. Johnsbury Academy grad capture a surprise silver medal in the women’s 7.5-kilometer sprint at the world biathlon championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.