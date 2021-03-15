Dunklee Snatches Bronze In Relay, Caps Big Weekend In Nove Mesto

NOVE MESTO, Czech Republic — Bronze for Barton’s Susan Dunklee.
A St. J Academy alumna, Dunklee teamed with Sean Doherty of Center Conway, N.H., and the pair helped the United States earn its first medal in the single mixed relay since 2017 at the penultimate World Cup Biathlon event on Sunday.
With Dunklee and Doherty each running two legs of a four-leg race, the American pair rallied into medal position behind winner Sweden and runner-up Norway.
“My single mixed relay strategy is to take some risk on the shooting range,” Dunklee told US Biathlon. “I think that’s the only way to create an opportunity in this race format.”
Dunklee was also part of the Unites States’ previous podium appearance, earning a silver medal with Lowell Bailey four years ago.
The relay medal capped a big weekend for Dunklee, who on Friday finished eighth in the 7.5-kilometer sprint and followed with an eighth-place finish in the 10K pursuit.
With her two top-12 performances, Dunklee became the second U.S. female biathlete to meet the standards set for early qualification to the 2022 U.S. Olympic team at the end of the season. Clare Egan met the mark in December.
The final World Cup event of the season is set for Friday in Oestersund, Sweden.
