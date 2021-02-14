POKLJUKA, Slovenia — Barton native and St. J Academy alumna Susan Dunklee snagged a pair of top-30 finishes at the 2021 Biathlon World Championships over the weekend.
On Saturday, also her birthday, Dunklee had a clean shooting performance in the 7.5K spring and finished 18th, 1:17 back of winner Tiril Eckhoff of Norway. She was one of four Americans to qualify for Sunday’s pursuit.
“The dropping temperature and icy wind gusts made conditions extra challenging,” Dunklee said to U.S. Biathlon. “I took my time on the range and didn’t try to rush. I’m happy to clean for a season-best result on my birthday. Qualifying four for a world champs pursuit is a big team accomplishment.”
Dunklee led the U.S. squad in Sunday’s pursuit, taking 27th.
“I’m really proud of my shooting performances these past two days,” she said. “They are among the best range performances I’ve done in my career. Right now my ski speed is holding me back; the head says go, but the body says no.”
LAWSON 24TH AT U23 WORLDS
VUOKATTI, Finland — United States skier Alexandra Lawson finished 24th in the 10K freestyle at the 2021 U23 FIS Cross Country World Championships on Friday.
Lawson, the West Burke native and St. Johnsbury Academy alumna (2017), was 1:54.40 back of winner Izabela Marcisz of Poland.
The 22-year-old Burke skier improved her placing by 22 spots from last year’s world championship freestyle race.
Lawson’s Middlebury College teammate, Sophia Laukli, finished fifth to lead the U.S. contingent.
