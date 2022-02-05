Dunklee, U.S. Olympic Mixed Relay Team Earns Historic Biathlon Result

ZHANGJAIKOU, China — Great start for the United States biathlon team.
The squad of Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan, Sean Doherty and Paul Schommer earned seventh place in the 4x6-kilometer mixed relay on Saturday at the National Biathlon Center in Zhangjaikou — the Americans’ best-ever mixed relay result at the Olympics.
Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway, meanwhile, moved ahead of his French and Russian rivals in the final meters to take gold in the first biathlon race of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Each biathlete on the two-woman, two-man teams skied a 2-kilometer (1.2-mile) lap, shot prone, skied the lap again and shot standing before returning to the stadium to tag off to the next skier. Each racer was allowed to use up to three extra rounds per shooting bout.
Dunklee, the 35-year-old Barton native and St. J Academy alumna, is competing in her third Olympic games. She and Egan compete together for the Craftsbury Green Racing Project. Doherty is a Conway (N.H.) native who competes for Vermont Army National Guard while Schommer is from Wisconsin.
Temperatures hovered around minus-16 degrees C (3.2 degrees F) and a steady wind blasted the skiers as they worked their way around the course. Racers covered their faces with tape to protect against wind chill that reached minus-30 C (minus-22 F).
It was Norway’s second Olympic mixed relay gold after winning the race at the 2014 Sochi Games.
France was the defending champion but settled for silver. The Russian team was leading after the last hand-off, but everything tightened up on the last lap. Sweden, Germany and Belarus followed the front three to the line while the United States crossed in seventh.
