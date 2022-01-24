Dunklee, US Women’s Relay Earn Best WC Finish in 28 Years

A spent cartridge pops out of the rifle of Susan Dunklee of the United States during warmup before the women's 12.5 km mass start competition at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP File Photo/Matthias Schrader)
ANTHOLZ-ANTERSELVA, Italy — Northeast Kingdom star Susan Dunklee and her 14th-ranked U.S. Women’s relay team earned a fifth-place finish in Saturday’s 4x6-kilometer relay at a World Cup Biathlon race in Italy — the final event before the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.
The result marked the best World Cup women’s relay finish since 1994 when the U.S. took the silver medal in Canmore, Alberta, Canada.
“I’ve dreamed of a top-5 women’s relay for over a decade,” said Dunklee, the St. J Academy alumna and Craftsbury resident who is gearing up for her third Winter Olympic Games.
Joining Dunkee on the relay squad were Clare Egan (Dunklee’s teammate on the Craftsbury Green Racing Project), Deedra Irwin (Pulaski, Wisc.) and anchor Joanne Reid (Grand Junction, Colo).
“It’s great to improve on our sixth-place from last winter as we head into the Olympics,” Egan told U.S. Biathlon.
The United States squad finished 50.1 seconds back of gold-medal winning Norway. Russia took second and France edged Italy for third.
“I think it’s really encouraging that we were within 20 seconds of Italy and France – two of the top teams – with the same shooting,” Egan said.
