East Burke’s Bell qualifies for 2021 Senior Olympics

From left, Tom Brennan, Dudley Bell and Taylor Coppenrath attend the 2017 NNEKY Awards at Lyndon State College on Sunday, May 28, 2017. Brennan was coach and Coppenrath was a forward for the 2005 University of Vermont men's basketball team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. Bell is a former LSC tennis coach and namesake of the college's Dudley Bell Tennis Center. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

East Burke 88-year-old Senior Olympian Dudley Bell qualified for the 2021 national senior 80-and-over golf tournament by taking gold at the state championships Aug. 10 at the Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon.

Bell has also qualified for basketball, track and field, and racquetball singles and doubles for the 2021 Games, set for October in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Over the past 20-plus years, Bell, the former Lyndon State College coach and athletic director, has qualified for the National Senior Olympic Games in nine sports, racking up hardware along the way ranging from bronze to gold.

