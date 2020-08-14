East Burke’s Bell qualifies for 2021 Senior Olympics

East Burke 88-year-old Senior Olympian Dudley Bell qualified for the 2021 national senior 80-and-over golf tournament by taking gold at the state championships Aug. 10 at the Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon.
Bell has also qualified for basketball, track and field, and racquetball singles and doubles for the 2021 Games, set for October in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Over the past 20-plus years, Bell, the former Lyndon State College coach and athletic director, has qualified for the National Senior Olympic Games in nine sports, racking up hardware along the way ranging from bronze to gold.
