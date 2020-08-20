She’s a champion sharpshooter.
East Burke teenager Gianna Santo won the Vermont State Sporting Clays Championship at the NEK Skeet and Sporting Clays Club in West Burke on Aug. 1-2.
The 17-year-old rising junior at St. Johnsbury Academy is the first junior (18-and-under) and female to claim the overall state title.
“I finally did it… and became the vermont state champion!,” Santo wrote on Facebook. “I have been wanting this for 6 years now… thank you to everyone that has gotten me this far. … I am beyond happy and congrats to everyone else this weekend!!”
Shooting since she was 5 years old, Santo got into sporting clays at age 10. At the Vermont state championships, she used her Beretta DT11 L and hit 80 out of 100 targets to claim the victory.
“I just love shooting,” Santo said. “I love the social aspect of the sport, too, traveling and meeting new people around the country.”
Santo is headed to a competition in Maryland this weekend and then ventures west to Montana the following week to close out her busy summer of shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.