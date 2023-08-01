East Burke Trio To Race At Skyrunning Worlds

Naia, cetner, Finn, and Evvi Tower-Pierce waiting to catch their flight in Geneva to Rome (and then onwards to Gran Sasso) for the 2023 Youth World Skyrunning Championships this week. (Contributed photo)

Three locals are tackling the Youth World Skyrunning Championships in L’Aquila (Gran Sass), Abruzzo, Italy this week, Friday-Sunday.

Naia Tower-Pierce, 20, of East Burke, who has raced for Team USA for the past several years, is tapping into her dual nationality this year and arrives at Gran Sasso as the first-ever Team Canada youth skyrunning coach.

