East Burke Trio To Race At Skyrunning Worlds

Naia, cetner, Finn, and Evvi Tower-Pierce waiting to catch their flight in Geneva to Rome (and then onwards to Gran Sasso) for the 2023 Youth World Skyrunning Championships this week. (Contributed photo)
Three locals are tackling the Youth World Skyrunning Championships in L’Aquila (Gran Sass), Abruzzo, Italy this week, Friday-Sunday.
Naia Tower-Pierce, 20, of East Burke, who has raced for Team USA for the past several years, is tapping into her dual nationality this year and arrives at Gran Sasso as the first-ever Team Canada youth skyrunning coach.
Drawing on the support of her USA Skyrunning Coaches (University of Vermont grad and Vermont nordic ski coach), Vermonter Ryan Kerrigan and John Kerrigan (former longtime Harwood Union High School coach), she has assembled a team of eight youth Canadian skyrunners to compete in the Vertical Kilometer and Vertical Sky race this week among the world’s top youth sky running and mountain talent.
Coordinating together to increase visibility of the sport in North America, Naia, Ryan, and John are bringing the largest representation yet this year from over the Atlantic to the European youth skyrunning racing scene.
Finn Tower-Pierce, 18, of East Burke, who raced for Team USA for the past two years, and was ranked 20th overall in his age group at Worlds last year, will race for Team Canada.
Evvi Tower-Pierce (15) of East Burke, will make her debut appearance in the Youth A division, as the youngest athlete representing Team Canada, and joins her siblings in chasing vertical distance.
The championships feature a Vertical Kilometer race on Friday and a Sky Race on Sunday. Top youth sky runners from around the world will be racing at the event, including Vermont Youth and returning skyrunners, Alaska’s Josh Taylor of Wasilla, Alaska, and Sophia Mayers.
The Northeast Kingdom has roots for the sport of Skyrunning, as SJA alum, Hillary Gerardi, is a prominent and record-breaking mountain athlete and skyrunner.
The races:
Friday, Aug. 4: Vertical – 3.8 km long with 1,033-meter vertical climb.
Sunday, Aug. 6: Sky – 23 km long with 2,226-meter vertical climb.
Sunday, Aug. 6: Sky Youth A & B – 13 km long with 1,300-meter vertical climb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.