PENACOOK — Elijah Flocke came through in the clutch.
The senior guard scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as top-seeded Woodsville survived fourth-seeded Littleton 44-37 in a Division IV semifinal at Merrimack Valley High School on Monday.
The defending champion Engineers went into the final frame holding a slim 29-27 lead, but Flocke splashed two threes to give Woodsville a 35-29 cushion.
Later in the quarter, when Littleton pulled within 35-34, Woodsville closed the game on a 9-3 run with Flocke attacking the paint and scoring five straight points.
That stretch came as a relief to the Engineers, especially Flocke, who was held scoreless in the first half.
“I was struggling all game really. I think we all were. I was just waiting for that moment I could just let it go,” he said. “Once I hit that first three, that’s when the floodgates opened for me I think. It just all cleared up.”
The Engineers (21-0) have won 30 straight dating back to last year’s title run.
Chalk it up to mental toughness, unselfish play and an abundance of playoff-tested talent.
The team returned four starters and averaged a D-IV best 68.5 points per game this season, led by All-State first-team forward Cam Tenney-Burt (18.6 ppg), Flocke (12.2) and Cam Davidson (8.9).
All three are capable of taking over on offense. Davidson scored a game-high 16 points in last year’s championship. Tenney-Burt led all scorers with 35 points in this year’s quarterfinals. And on Monday, when Tenney-Burt was held scoreless in the second half and Davidson played the final 11 minutes with four fouls, Flocke stepped up.
Flocke said the Engineers’ depth has been a luxury over the last two seasons.
“I feel like we’re very blessed to have all of the guys we have. So grateful,” Flocke said.
Woodsville advances to face No. 2 Concord Christian Academy (20-1) in the championship game at Keene State College on Friday night at 7.
The Engineers, who beat Portsmouth Christian 52-30 in last year’s title game, will look to become the first repeat D-IV champions since Lisbon in 2006 and 2007.
Standing in their way are the tall and talented Kingsmen, who are led by D-IV player of the year Isaac Jarvis, a 6-foot-8 center averaging 18 points, and 6-foot-4 freshman guard Brode Frink (21.2 ppg).
Frink scored 16 to lead CCA past sixth-seeded Holy Family in the other semifinal, 59-42.
“They’re big, they’re a good team,” said WHS head coach Jamie Walker. “They’ll be tough.”
Meeting for the third time in 18 days, Littleton and Woodsville staged their most competitive battle yet.
Littleton led 13-10 after the first quarter, with sophomore Kayden Hoskins (14 points) draining three 3s.
Just before halftime, Woodsville retook the lead 24-19 on back-to-back 3s by Tenney-Burt and Michael Maccini.
“We knew from the start it was going to be a battle and it was,” coach Walker said.
Outscored 60.5 to 46 in two regular-season losses to Woodsville, Littleton showed drastic improvement.
After graduating nine seniors last year, Littleton outperformed expectations to reach the final four, and traded punches with the top seed in the semifinals until the final seconds.
“This team, their efforts been there all year. They surprised everyone. To get to the semis and compete with the number one team like that, we’re not going to hang our heads. And if we cleaned up the little things, we could have won that game,” said LHS head coach Trevor Howard.
He noted that Woodsville’s playoff experience was plain to see, particularly Flocke’s late-game heroics.
“That’s veteran senior leadership,” Howard said about Flocke. “Mike Hampson is the only senior on my team that’s even played in a playoff game, and he’s only played in one. It’s a difference.”
Overall, Howard was proud of his players, including graduating seniors Hampson, Grady Millen and Jeff Santo.
“But if you would have told me before the season we would have been 14-4, and we would have been the four seed and go to the semis, I would have signed on the dotted line.”
LHS (16-5): Grady Millen 1-0-2, Dre Akines 2-4-8, Kayden Hoskins 4-2-14, Mike Hampson 1-0-3, Landon Lord 1-2-4, Jeff Santo 3-0-6. Totals: 12-FG 8-8-FT 37.
WHS (21-0): Jack Boudreault 1-1-3, Cam Tenney-Burt 4-3-12, Michael Maccini 1-0-3, Landon Kingsbury 1-2-5, Cam Davidson 4-0-8, Elijah Flocke 4-3-13. Totals: 15-FG 9-16-FT 44.
LHS 13 6 8 10 — 37
WHS 10 14 5 15 — 44
3-Pointers: L 5 (Hoskins 4, Hampson), W 5 (Flocke 2, Kingsbury, Maccini, Tenney-Burt). Fouls: L 19; W 12. Fouled Out: L, Millen
