It could have been any number of teams playing for the NHIAA Division IV boys soccer championship tonight – after all, the ninth-seed, Profile, ousted top-seed Epping in the quarterfinals, handing them the worst loss of their season, 4-0 in the quarterfinals on Oct. 29.
There were many strong teams this year, but as it stands, third-seeded defending-champion Sunapee plays the fourth-seeded and white-hot Woodsville Engineers on Friday night at 7:30 on the artificial turf of Bank of N.H. Stadium, at Laconia High School.
“We’ve sort of adopted the motto the basketball team had last year – ‘32 minutes, no excuses’,” Woodsville coach Matt Taylor said on Thursday. “With these guys, now it’s ‘80 minutes, no excuses’.”
The Engineers, winners of 12 straight and 10 by shutout, are going playing in their first state final since winning back-to-back crowns in 2004-05, both times over Pittsfield.
The Engineers have had a great second half of the season.
“We lost 2-0 to Littleton” Sept. 22 in the seventh game of the season, Taylor noted. “That game seemed to spark us,” he said. “We went back to the fundamentals. Since that game, we’ve gone 73-2” in goals scored vs. allowed.
Both those goals came in Tuesday’s semis in Laconia, when the Profile Patriots took a 2-0 lead that Woodsville erased in the last 15:09 of the game.
Woodsville comes into tonight’s game with Cam Tenney-Burt as the leading scorer, with 27 goals and 17 assists. He missed three games late in the season with a knee issue too, Taylor said.
Teammate Coby Youngman has 17 goals and 13 assists, while three other players, Nathaniel Chumbes, Sammy Sarkis and Ben Taylor, have over 25 points. “Coby had two goals and three assists before that Littleton game,” Taylor pointed out.
It’s Sunapee’s fourth straight trip to the finals. They beat Newmarket in 2018, before the Newmarket Mules turned the tables on them in 2019. The Lakers then beat Littleton in last year’s title game, and defeated two-seed Gorham 2-0 in Tuesday’s semifinal.
Profile had an edge in play for much of the first 65 minutes of Tuesday’s semifinal. “Hopefully we come out a little cleaner [tonight],” Taylor said. “We practiced well on the turf at Hanover, but we didn’t play particularly well against Profile. Our touches were just a little off. We’ve been pushing possession soccer the last six years with these guys, myself and [assistant coach] Paige Lloyd. It’s my fourth year coaching – it makes a difference.”
“The Gorham game was the only look we got at Sunapee,” he added. “They have good speed up front, their keeper didn’t really get tested. My gut feeling tells me it will be a close game, 3-2, 2-1. It should be a heck of a matchup.”
