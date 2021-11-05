Engineers Hope To Bring Home Title In Coach Loud’s Final Game

The Newmarket Mules (18-0) and Woodsville Engineers (17-1-1) have battled through a tough schedule, going into their noon showdown in Manchester for the Division IV girls soccer championship. The top half of the bracket ranged from Newmarket, to eight-seed Concord Christian (10-4-1).
Sunday is also the last game for Engineers coach Ann Loud, who is retiring after this season. Loud has been at the wheel of the Engineers since 2009, has made two finals and other final fours, and has coached for 33 years overall. She’s yet, however, to have secured a varsity title.
“Most years we’ve gotten right up there,” Loud said. “I’ve been fortunate with the girls that’ve come through the program. We made the finals two years in a row. The first time, [in 2013], we lost 1-0 to Sunapee in a shootout. That was heartbreaking because we played so well that game.”
Last year’s title game, in which Littleton dethroned Sunapee 3-2, was also decided on penalty kicks. The Engineers last won girls titles in 1993 and ‘94.
Woodsville’s athletes are simply top-notch, she noted. “Leah Krull went over 100 points this year. Maddie Roy would have too, but she was more defense in her freshman and sophomore year. I could put those girls in goal, and they’d do a great job. They’ve saved us a couple of times this season.”
Krull and Roy are Woodsville’s top scorers, but it’s about more than that for the Engineers, Loud emphasized. “Brianna Youngman has really come on strong this year,” she noted. “She plays outside mid, and does a great job of getting back, helping on D.
“I can’t say enough about Paige Smith,” she added of another defender. “She covered the McLaren girl [Profile’s Madison McLaren] in the semifinals and shut her down. We count on her to cover the other team’s big scorer. Paige has a knack of creeping up on people, and getting the ball from them.”
Emily Farr has also been outstanding defensively, she said; all these players have made life easy for goalie Eliza Wagstaff. They’ve been a part of nine shutouts this season (including three in the postseason).
The Mules of Newmarket defeated Sunapee 1-0 in the other semifinal Thursday night in Manchester.
“We’ve had some close games with them, and we’ve been trounced by them,” Loud noted. “I don’t mind playing that team, their coach is a really nice guy,” referring to Mules counterpart Andrew Dawson. “I would love to get a championship, but I’m proud of the kids either way,” the winning, good-natured coach said.
In a winning career, “It’s been long enough for this old lady. I think they need new blood now,” she noted.
“I just hope they’re healthy on Sunday – that there aren’t any injuries they haven’t told me about!” she added with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.