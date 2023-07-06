Engle Begins Tenure As SJA Athletic Director

ST. JOHNSBURY — Troy Engle has coached track and field athletes at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He’s led a national sporting initiative in Singapore. He’s earned Division III coach of the year honors at West Point and Occidental College.
Today, the 61-year-old is settling into his first week on the job as St. Johnsbury Academy’s new athletic director.
“So far, so good,” Engle said. “I feel like all the stars have aligned and I am ecstatic to be here.”
Engle takes the reins from interim AD Alan Ruggles, whose last day was June 30. Ruggles will return to the Alumni and Development Team at SJA.
Patrick Rainville will work under Engle as associate AD.
Engle got to campus Friday, worked the SJA summer basketball team camp over the weekend and has been busy getting acquainted this week.
“It’s an exciting time to be at St. J,” Engle said. “There’s been a significant amount of success here, the programs have been competitive. We don’t want to stay where were are, we want to continue to get better and have every team strive for a quality experience in practice and competitive excellence in games.
“My primary focus is to get to know the coaches and their wants, needs and desires and for them to get a comfort level and know there is stability here; that I am here for the long haul.”
Engle’s sporting resume runs long and strong.
He’s spent the last decade in Singapore, leading several sporting initiatives. As the Director of CoachSG (2014-18), Engle was responsible for shaping and implementing formal and informal education for all coaches in Singapore’s nationally funded programs. More recently, he created a children and youth sports framework through the Singapore National Children and Youth Sports Initiative, with a focus on promoting widespread youth participation.
His resume in athletics is rich in track and field, including coaching U.S. track and field teams as an assistant at the 2006 Olympic Games in Brazil, and coaching at the World Indoor Championships, Pan American Games and the Paralympics.
Engle was the head coach of the men’s and women’s track programs at United States Military Academy in West Point, winning Patriot League Championships in men’s cross country, indoor and outdoor track (2008-09) and again in men’s indoor track (2009-10).
Engle also earned three West Regional NCAA Division III Coach of the Year honors while leading the Occidental College (Calif.) men’s and women’s track and field and cross-country programs. He’s also spent time coaching at Amherst College, Swarthmore, Washington University and Kansas State University.
Beyond Singapore, Engle spent a few years as the Director of Sports for the Papua New Guinea Sports Commission and as the Papua New Guinea national track and field head coach.
So, what attracted the accomplished Engle to the Northeast Kingdom?
Simple. He missed competition and had the itch to return to the field.
“I’ve done the coaching deal,” Engle said. “When you culminate with a trip to the Olympic Games, there’s not much more you can do in track and field. I’ve loved all my experiences; I had robust experiences coaching in Divison I and III. Singapore was a great experience stepping into administration, which turned more into policy work by the end.”
Being tied to a desk in Singapore mixed with the tough experience and constraints of the pandemic got Engle thinking of his next move.
“The push factor was that I was in an office and not on the ground and was not able to see the fruits of the labors,” Engle said. “Also being in Asia during COVID was very tough, being locked down in Singapore for three years was not an easy time. I have an older daughter that lives in California and not being able to see her my little ones was tough.”
Engle, the former US Paralympic head coach, whose tenure as a chairman on the IPC Athletics Sport Technical Committee will come to a close this year, had a turning point while watching the Paralympic Games in 2020.
“I really missed being around competitive sport and wanted to get back to the US,” Engle said. “My first thought was the small college level so I could have an impact on the quality of student-athlete experience.”
Then Engle last summer met a colleague at a coaching workshop, who convinced him about pursuing a role in secondary education where he could have the broadest impact on the widest range of kids.
After linking up with St. J Academy through a search firm, Engle made a visit to the NEK in February. It was the right fit.
“I fell in love with the coaching staff, the student-athletes and the leadership at the Academy,” Engle said. “There’s no place more uniquely suited to provide a proven student-athlete experience to a wide range of kids. I was hooked.”
Engle, from Council Grove, Kansas [smaller than St. J], wanted to get back to his small-town roots.
“After nine years in a concrete jungle, I was not interested in a bustling city environment,” he said. “I was looking for a place with passionate student-athletes, an administration with a vision and a coaching staff looking to get better every day. I found all three things at St. J.”
Engle is ready to make an impact.
“My primary role will be on coaching development,” Engle said. “I can’t help Rich [Alercio] with Xs and Os, or Patrick [Rainville] with basketball tactics, but by bringing the athletic department together as a social learning team, we can all get better.”
Successful in track and field, Engle is joining another widely successful track program. The Hilltopper boys, led by Chip Langmaid, swept the Division I indoor and outdoor titles, along with the cross-country running championship this school year.
“I am really excited to observe Chip and not ever have to worry about the quality of coaching for the sport closest to my heart,” Engle said. “It’s a big relief for me and probably bigger for him.”
