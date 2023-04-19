Engle To Take Reins As SJA’s Next Athletic Director

Troy Engle’s career in athletics has taken him around the globe.
His next stop: St. Johnsbury Academy.
Engle the school announced on Wednesday will be the Hilltoppers’ new athletic director, succeeding interim AD Alan Ruggles.
“I am thrilled that our student-athletes and coaches will have the opportunity to work with Troy,” said John Lenzini, the school’s associate headmaster and former athletic director. “While Troy could undoubtedly pursue any number of high-profile positions in sport, he is keen to make a meaningful and lasting impact as an educator at the high school level.”
Engle will bring a wealth of experience to the Northeast Kingdom school.
Engle has spent the last decade in Singapore, leading several sporting initiatives. As the Director of CoachSG (2014-18), Engle was responsible for shaping and implementing the formal and informal education for all coaches in Singapore’s nationally funded programs. More recently, he created a children and youth sports framework through the Singapore National Children and Youth Sports Initiative, with a focus on promoting widespread youth participation.
“I am extremely honored to be given the opportunity to be part of the St. Johnsbury Academy family. I am excited to join a vibrant academic community with a scholar-athlete population and faculty that embraces the value that sport can play as a co-curricular activity on campus.
“On my visit to St. Johnsbury, I had the opportunity to sit in the stands with families and students and watch a girls’ basketball game. As a small-town ‘boy’ myself, after almost a decade in Singapore, I immediately felt an affinity with the SJA community. Moreover, my time with students and faculty demonstrated to me that St. Johnsbury Academy is uniquely placed to be a leader in guiding and supporting a quality, holistic educational experience for our students.
“My flight back to Singapore was one of the longest of my life. I was energized with enthusiasm about the current levels of excellence at the Academy, the amazing student population and the possibility that I could be asked to contribute. I can’t wait to get started and am looking forward to the move.”
Engle will begin at SJA on July 1.
His resume in athletics is rich in track and field, including coaching U.S. track and field teams at the World Indoor championships, Pan American Games and the Paralympics. Engle was the head coach of the men’s and women’s track programs at United States Military Academy in West Point, winning Patriot League Championships in men’s cross country, indoor and outdoor track (2008-09) and again in men’s indoor track (2009-10).
Engle also earned three West Regional NCAA Division III Coach of the Year honors while leading the Occidental College (Calif.) men’s and women’s track and field and cross-country programs. He’s also spent time coaching at Amherst College, Swarthmore, Washington University and Kansas State University.
Beyond Singapore, Engle spent a few years as the Director of Sports for the Papua New Guinea Sports Commission and as the Papua New Guinea national track and field head coach.
Troy’s experience of educating coaches will be invaluable to our students, Lenzini said.
“Troy has devoted the last decade of his career to developing coaches and athletes, with a focus on youth athletes,” he said. “This will translate exceptionally well to SJA – our coaches will have incredible opportunities for professional development in working with Troy, and I am excited for student-athletes participating in each of our athletic programs.”
Patrick Rainville, the SJA varsity boys basketball coach and assistant athletic director, will continue his current role under Engle next school year.
SJA headmaster Sharon Howell is excited for the future.
“Troy’s professional experience and expertise are remarkable, and so is his philosophy of what role athletics, health, and fitness play in a truly great education,” she said. “He will not only be able to support our most serious athletes, but will also work toward important goals we have set for wider participation in both physical education and physical activity. He will give our already amazing SJA Athletics program more depth and breadth — and take to new heights.”
