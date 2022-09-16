ESSEX — Gavynn Kenney-Young’s game-winning 52-yard field goal attempt with two seconds left was blocked and the defending champion Essex Hornets, the team that ended the St. J Academy’s season a year ago in the Division I quarterfinals, handed the Hilltoppers their first loss of the season, 16-14, on Friday night.
Quarterback Quinn Murphy led a spirited drive down the field with 25 seconds left to set up the kick. After an Essex punt put the ball at the 9-yard line, Murphy completed to Kenney-Young, who immediately lateraled to speedster Alejandro Orozco who ran to the 50. Murphy then took it himself to the 35-yard line, getting out of bounds with two seconds remaining.
“It was a game full of injuries, penalties and turnovers,” SJA coach Rich Alercio said.
St. J jumped out in front early in the opening period after Murphy rolled out to his right and found Kenney-Young deep in the corner of the end zone. The Hilltopper offensive line held off the pass-rush long enough for Murphy to scramble and then find his target.
On the ensuing drive, Dawson Wilkins managed to get to Hornet QB Charlie Bowen on fourth down. St. J took over, only to eventually punt — the first of four straight combined between the two teams. The last punt, Wilkins blocked and Edwin Stephenson recovered with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Hilltoppers drove all the way to the 1-yard line, but a fumbled snap put the ball back in the Hornets’ hands. Bowen churned out a large gain to the 30 and then punched in a goal line tally to even the score with 4:11 remaining.
St. J moved the ball up the field again but the ball would be knocked out of Murphy’s hands as he attempted to get rid of it and the Hornets recovered. Another promising Hilltopper possession ended in a turnover and score as Bowen connected on a field goal with 10 seconds left to make it 10-7 at the break.
Simon North got his hands on a Bowen pass midway through the third and it was recovered by Lynn Li. But again, the Hilltopper offense, which was so dominant in the first two weeks — 49 and 42 points — sputtered once more and was forced to punt.
Essex was threatening in the beginning of the fourth, but Wilkins put a stop to it once again. He broke up two consecutive passes — the second on fourth-and-5 — to get his offense the ball back.
This time, St. J made the Hornets pay. Murphy connected with Kenney-Young on two consecutive, nearly identical passes to earn first downs then John Kelley rattled off a 14-yard run to push to a 14-10 lead with 6:24 left.
Essex stormed back, marching 60 yards down the field before Tanner Robbins punched it in at 4:49. Wilkins, a factor all night, blocked the point after attempt to keep it a two-point deficit.
Murphy once again had the offense moving downfield and the game-winning drive seemed to be within reach. A check-down pass to Kelley, an aerial gain to Kenney-Young and a short Murphy run had the Hilltoppers knocking; but with 1:31 left, Murphy was hit as he threw again and Essex recovered again — this time into the hands of Connor Davis.
The St. J defense stood strong once more allowing for the potential game-winning kick but to no avail.
The Hilltoppers (2-1) will host D-I favorite Champlain Valley on Friday night at 7 p.m.
NOTES: Essex lost its first two games of the season to Hartford and Rutland. … Essex coach Ethan Curtis won his first game as a varsity football coach and it came against Rich Alercio, who Curtis played for at Castleton.
