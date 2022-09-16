ESSEX — Gavynn Kenney-Young’s game-winning 52-yard field goal attempt with two seconds left was blocked and the defending champion Essex Hornets, the team that ended the St. J Academy’s season a year ago in the Division I quarterfinals, handed the Hilltoppers their first loss of the season, 16-14, on Friday night.

Quarterback Quinn Murphy led a spirited drive down the field with 25 seconds left to set up the kick. After an Essex punt put the ball at the 9-yard line, Murphy completed to Kenney-Young, who immediately lateraled to speedster Alejandro Orozco who ran to the 50. Murphy then took it himself to the 35-yard line, getting out of bounds with two seconds remaining.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.