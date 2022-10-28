ESSEX — Tanner Robbins ran for 185 yards on 29 carries and four touchdowns as the third-seeded Essex Hornets set down the sixth-seeded St. J Hilltoppers 49-28 in a Division I football quarterfinal Friday night.

It was the Hornets’ second win over St. J fall and ended the Hilltoppers’ playoff hopes for a second straight season.

