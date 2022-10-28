St. Johnsbury defensive back Carter Bunnell nearly intercepts a pass intended for Essex wide receiver Josh Brown during the Hilltoppers 49-28 quarterfinal loss to the Hornets on Friday night at EHS. (Photo by Paul Lamontage/vtsportsimages.com)
St. Johnsbury defensive back Carter Bunnell nearly intercepts a pass intended for Essex wide receiver Josh Brown during the Hilltoppers 49-28 quarterfinal loss to the Hornets on Friday night at EHS. (Photo by Paul Lamontage/vtsportsimages.com)
ESSEX — Tanner Robbins ran for 185 yards on 29 carries and four touchdowns as the third-seeded Essex Hornets set down the sixth-seeded St. J Hilltoppers 49-28 in a Division I football quarterfinal Friday night.
It was the Hornets’ second win over St. J fall and ended the Hilltoppers’ playoff hopes for a second straight season.
Quinn Murphy got St. J on the board first, ending an 11-play drive with a 15-yard TD run with 7:59 left in the opening quarter. Essex answered with a 10-play drive capped off by a 7-yard score by Carter Cretes four minutes later to tie at 7.
Robbins scored his first TD in the second quarter. With 5:13 left before half, Murphy connected with Alejandro Orozco for a 39-yard pass that made it 14-all. Robbins ran in a 16-yarder in the final minute of the quarter to make it 21-14.
Out of the break, the Hornets took command. Robbins scored another and Charlie Bowen recovered a St. J fumble on defense then took possession on offense and ended the drive with a 1 -yard punch-in. Robbins picked up TD number four to start the fourth and build the lead to 42-14.
Murphy connected with Caleb Pontti from 14 yards with 5:53 left to inch a little closer. Following another Hornet TD, the senior quarterback then dished a short pass to Gavynn Kenney-Young who took it 58 yards for a catch-and-run score.
Bowen ran for 107 yards on 17 carries.
Murphy finished 17 for 34 passing for 259 yards and three TDs; he also rushed for 43 yards on 11 carries. Kenney-Young had 10 catches for 150 yards and Orozco hauled in four balls for 90 yards.
St. Johnsbury ends the year at 5-4. Defending D-I champion Essex will face the winner of No. 1 Champlain Valley and the No. 8 SeaWolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.