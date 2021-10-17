ETS A Three-Time Champ, St. J Boys Go Back-To-Back At NVACs

CRAFTSBURY — Three St. Johnsbury runners cracked the top-six during Saturday’s 19-point cross-country victory over runner-up Craftsbury, as the Hilltopper boys repeated as NVAC Mountain Division Championships.
The Hilltoppers (42 points) and Chargers (61 points) were followed by Harwood (106 points), U-32 (125 points) and Montpelier (146 points).
St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman won the race in 16 minutes, 29.8 seconds, making the star senior the first boy to win three Mountain Division individual titles. Teammate Hale Boyden placed fourth in 17:38.7.
“I felt like I paced myself alright,” Thornton-Sherman said. “I definitely could have gone faster. But we’ve got states in two weeks and that’s my real goal.”
North Country’s James Cilwik finished second in 17:15. Craftsbury’s Cormac Leahy (17:25.5) rounded out the podium, while teammate Charlie Krebs was fifth (17:55.7).
“I broke away at the start and I didn’t really see them until I was looping around the second loop,” Thornton-Sherman said. “Today I really tried to take it as more of a tempo type of run. I was really trying to hit a pace. … And I think I did pretty well with pacing it. It’s a really challenging course — they made some good improvements.”
St. Johnsbury’s Andrew Thornton-Sherman (sixth, 18:01.9), Carson Eames (14th, 19:05.8) and Ryan Callaghan (17th, 19:19.1) also scored points. The Hilltoppers will take on Division I heavy-hitters BFA-St. Albans, CVU, South Burlington and Essex during state championships Oct. 30 in Thetford.
“D-I is stacked, for sure, in terms of individuals and teams,” Boyden said. “And then obviously we’ve got a bunch of individuals from D-II and D-III who are also up there for a top spot. So it’s a little tricky at states because you don’t get to race them all. But I’m looking forward to it. With the exception of U-32, our main competition for teams are in D-I. So we’re fortunate to be able to race against them.”
Thornton-Sherman crossed the line in 16:49.7 at last year’s state championship race to place second. Boyden, a Duxbury runner and former Harwood racer, was fifth in 17:34.7. The duo led the Hilltoppers during Saturday’s two-lap event to solidify St. Johnsbury’s spot among Vermont’s top teams.
“It’s a really tough course,” Boyden said. “Loops tend to be a little harder than a one-lap course simply because you have a better idea of how much you have left to do. And the best way to run a race is one small section at a time. If you think about the whole thing, you can’t keep going.”
ELSEWHERE
Also in the top 10 was Lyndon’s Gabriel Cole (eighth, 18:39.4) and Aiden Bogie (10th, 18:42.9).
In the girls race, Craftsbury’s Anika Leahy (sixth, 22:14.0) was the fastest area runner, with North Country’s Sofia Nikitina taking seventh in 22:28 among the 81 runners. Lamoille’s Maggie McGee won the race in 21:13.8.
St J Academy was third among the 11 girls teams, with North Country fifth. Adele Bernier was 12th to pace the Hilltoppers.
Complete results are at athletic.net.
Boys Team Results: SJA 38, Craftsbury 56, Harwood 101, U-32 117, Montpelier 141, Stowe 173, LI 191, Randolph 198, Lamoille 201, Lake Region 223, Danville 287, Peoples 320.
Girls Team Results: Harwood 29, U-32 52, SJA 77, Craftsbury 139, North Country 160, Lamoille 167, LI 180, Montpelier 224, Hazen Union 230, Peoples 239, Lake Region 253.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.