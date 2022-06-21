Etter Chosen To Lead Lyndon Boys Soccer

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon boys soccer has replaced longtime coach Dick McCarthy with one of its own.
Marty Etter, a former standout player for LI during his high school days and now a history teacher at Lyndon for the last seven years, is no stranger to the Viking soccer program. He was an assistant varsity coach in 2010 and 2011, an assistant to McCarthy for five years and the JV coach for two years.
Now, Etter gets his shot to lead the program as head coach.
“Lyndon Institute has been a big part of my life for a long time,” Etter said. “As a student, I felt that LI did a great job preparing me for life, and athletics was an important aspect of that. It has been rewarding for me to teach history and coach soccer there and pass that experience on.”
Etter will take over a program that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2019, but returns a young group of players that he believes has a great deal of potential for the upcoming season.
“With fewer upperclassmen on the team, my approach will be to motivate the players to improve their skills and work hard for their teammates,” he said. “My goal for this season is that our team will improve consistently throughout and learn to trust each other on the field.”
The “As One” motto that McCarthy instilled with past teams will continue to be a part of Etter’s coaching philosophy.
“Working with McCarthy was a great experience,” Etter said. “He taught me a lot about coaching and I’m grateful for his faith in me to carry on the program. LI is a great community and our team strives to show it on the field.”
His goal is that not only will the players trust one another during games, but also that they will be supportive and play together as a team.
In addition to a young roster, one of the challenges that Etter is expecting to face is unifying his team, which often features several international students. Sometimes not even speaking the same language, Etter plans to place a premium on both skill development and relationship-building.
“The goal is to truly make the team ‘One.’ The friendships are definitely a highlight of our season and last well beyond,” Etter said.
Etter grew up in a soccer family. His father, Miles, has been a staple throughout NEK soccer for a number of years; leading his own soccer camp in Lyndon and coaching at Big Hosmer soccer camp in Craftsbury, both of which Etter helped coach.
As a kid, his family would spend Sundays watching Miles play in a soccer men’s league that would play in either Danville, Hardwick, Lyndon or Newport. Etter and his brothers served as ball boys for those games until they were old enough to join as players.
In 2000, Etter was on the first Vikings’ boys soccer team to make the 16-team playoff format, claiming a 2-1 overtime victory over Fair Haven in the play-in and then upsetting top-ranked CVU, as the No. 16 seed, in the playdowns on penalty kicks.
Etter will be joined on the sidelines this fall by another former local standout, Rudi Grass. Grass played for McCarthy at St. Johnsbury and has been a Lyndon assistant coach for several years. Etter described Grass as a “talented player and coach, that has a great understanding of the game and imparts it well to the players.”
“I’m really looking forward to the season, and as coach McCarthy always said about a fall afternoon on the soccer field, ‘It’s a great day to be alive,’” Etter said.
