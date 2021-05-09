Evan Thornton-Sherman Smashes Record, Powers Strong St. J Showing In Burlington

BURLINGTON — Evan Thornton-Sherman shined on one of Vermont high school track and field’s biggest stages.
The St. Johnsbury junior swept the 1,500 and 3,000 meters, setting the Division I record in the latter at Saturday’s 48th Burlington Invitational, the premier regular-season track and field meet pitting athletes from all divisions.
Thornton-Sherman crossed the line in the 3,000 in 8:36.87, nipping ex-Champlain Valley star Tyler Marshall’s mark of 8:36.89 set in 2017. Thornton-Sherman also reset an eight-year-old meet record held by Mt. Anthony’s Marc Brandemeyer (8:48.41, 2013).
“Breaking the 3K state record was definitely a surprise, especially with how close it was,” Thornton-Sherman said. “I had no clue it was that close when I finished. While I was running the race, I had it in my head to go for it, and in the middle laps, I was feeling good and I put on the pressure over the last two laps.”
Earlier in the day in the 1,500, Thornton-Sherman went out fast and held off rival Brady Martisus of Essex with a winning time of 3:57.48. Also a personal best, the time broke former Hilltopper Dage Minors’ school-record mark 3:58.21 (2013).
“He raced incredibly well; he was dead on,” said St. J coach Chip Langmaid. “He’s always been fast and now he knows how to beat people. A superstar day.”
Thornton-Sherman helped set the tone for the Hilltoppers, who had a handful of strong performances en route to claiming the combined team title by over 74 points.
Myles Thornton-Sherman, a senior, claimed victory in pole vault, was second in the 400 meters, fifth in the 200 and was part of St. J’s winning 4x400. Carson Smires shined in a three-win day, sweeping the 110 and 300 hurdles while a part of the victorious 4x400 and second in the 4x100. St. J took three of the top four spots in the 110 hurdles.
Lake Region’s Cole Alexander, meanwhile, won the 400 meters and was on the Rangers’ runner-up 4x400 relay. Lyndon’s Bryon Noyes was second in shot put and fifth in discus. North Country’s Jack Young was second in javelin and fifth in shot.
On the girls side, St. Johnsbury’s Hannah Angell won shot put and discus (PR) while teammate Lizzy Jones claimed triple jump and pole vault victories. Jones was also sixth in high jump and 10th in discus. Angell took 13th in javelin.
Other local girls who had nice days included Lyndon’s Nina Seeman, who was second in pole vault and fourth in triple jump; and St. J’s Isabella Bostic, who was second in high jump, fourth in long jump, fourth in 300 hurdles and was part of the second-place 4x400.
48TH BURLINGTON INVITATIONAL
Combined team scores (Top 10): 1. St. Johnsbury 220; 2. Mount Mansfield 146.83; 3. Essex 141; 4. Champlain Valley 125; 5. Burlington 84.5; 6. U-32 78; 7. Colchester 67; 8. South Burlington 62.5; 9. Thetford 59.66; 10. BFA-St. Albans 55.5.
Individual Winners And Local Top Five
100 Meters: 1. Wyatt Lamell, EHS, 11.22; 4. Denzel Ebohon, SJ, 11.54
200: 1. Gregory Searus, CV, 23.30; 3. Jaden Thomson, SJ, 23.90; 5. Myles Thornton-Sherman, SJ, 24.33
400: 1. Cole Alexander, LR, 52.68; 2. Myles Thornton-Sherman 53.34; 4. Gabriel Hatch, SJ, 53.45
800: 1. Matthew Servin, CV, 2:01.30
1,500: 1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJ, 3:57.48; 5. James Cilwik, NC, 4:10.88
3,000: 1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJ, 8:36.87*; 3. Hale Boyden, SJ, 9:06.56
110 Hurdles: 1. Carson Smires, SJ, 16.28; 3. Luke Xu-Young, SJ, 17.22; 4. Michael Hazard, SJ, 17.74
300 Hurdles: 1. Smires 43.58; 2. Michael Hazard 44.54
4x100: 1, MM 46.38; 2. SJ 46.56 (Jaden Thomson, Smires, Will Hauf, Ebohon)
4x400: 1. SJ 3:39.16 (Thomson, Smires, Myles Thornton-Sherman, Hatch); 2. LR 3:46.37 (Alexander, Thomas Hinton, Quinn Snedeker, Caleb Svayg)
4x800: 1. SJ 8:35.91 (Patrick Keenan, T’Syi Showers, Hatch, Braden Anthes)
Shot Put: 1. Winslow Sightler, BHS, 49-7; 2. Bryon Noyes, LI, 42-4.25; 5. Jackson Young, NC, 38-10.5
Discus: 1. Wyatt Lamell, EHS, 139-3; 5. Noyes 117-3
Javelin: 1. Maliek Everett, MM, 145-10; 2. Young 138-5
High Jump: 1. Drew Buley, CV, 5-11.5; 5. Governor Robb, LR, 5-5.75
Pole Vault: 1. Myles Thornton-Sherman, 11-11.75; 4. Connor Collins, SJ, 10-6
Long Jump: 1. Will Hauf, MM, 21-5.25
Triple Jump: 1. Jordan Bourdreau, MV, 41-5; 5. Carbur Rousseau, SJ, 37-3
*= Division I state record and meet record
——
Individual Winners And Local Top Five
100 Meters: 1. Jada Diamond, MM, 13.26
200: 1. Eleanor Reed, EHS, 27.67
400: 1. Madelyn Durkee, Thetford, 59.71
800: 1. Camille Bolduc, Crafts, 2:26.68
1,500: 1. Hattie Barker, MM, 4:52.48
3,000: 1. Emma Crum, CV, 10:47.01
100 Hurdles: 1. Diamond 13.26
300 Hurdles: 1. Diamond 50.19; 4. Isabella Bostic, SJ, 51.23
4x100: 1. MM 52.27 (Ava Esmay, Diamond, Naia Surks, Eva DeJong)
4x400: 1. MM 4:20.25 (Finley Barker, Abbey Foote, Raven Fay-McCray, Maddy Doyle); 2. SJ 4:24.78 (Hazel Fay, Peggy Fischer, Katie Ryan, Bostic)
4x800: 1. BHS 10:13.22 (Quincy Massey-Bierman, Jordyn O’Brien, Aya Goldstein, Amelia Dion); 2. SJ 10:30.05 (Fay, Aine Fannon, Ryan, Fischer)
Shot Put: 1. Hannah Angell, SJ, 32-11.25
Discus: 1. Angell 93-2; 4. McKenna Marquis, NC, 81-10
Javelin: 1. Bethany Sanders, BFA, 92-2; 5. Streeter Middleton, LI, 81-5
High Jump: 1. Ryleigh Garrow, Colchester, 5-0.5; 2. Bostic, 4-10.5
Pole Vault: 1. Lizzy Jones, SJ, 8-10.25; 2 Nina Seeman, LI, 8-10.25; 5. Millie Reardon, NC, 7-4.5
Long Jump: 1. Minelle Sarfo-Adu, SB, 15-8.75; 4. Bostic 14-6; 5. Paige Currier 14-5-.75
Triple Jump: 1. Jones 32-10.25; 4. Seeman 30.575
