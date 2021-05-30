ESSEX — Evan Thornton-Sherman continues his assault on the track and field record books.
The star St. Johnsbury junior set another mark at Saturday’s Essex Invitational, lowering the meet record in the 1,500 meters at an event featuring athletes statewide from Divisions I, II and IV.
Thornton-Sherman crossed the line in the 1,500 with a winning time of 3:57.34, 10-plus seconds clear of teammate Hale Boyden. He later in the day claimed the 800-meter title in 1:57.31, edging Matthew Servin of CVU (1:58.15) and teammate Gabe Hatch (2:02.93) and was named the Essex Invitational Track Athlete of the Meet.
It was Thornton-Sherman’s sixth record time this spring. He earlier lowered the D-I state record and the Burlington meet record in the 3,000 and has dropped school records in the 1,500, 3,000 and the 4x800.
Thornton-Sherman was also part of St. J’s winning 4x400 squad — Jaden Thomson, Alejandro Orozco Kuri and Gabe Hatch crossing first on 3:33.52.
His older, Myles, also reeled in the points. He won pole vault with a season-best mark of 12-11.5, giving him the top seed heading next week’s state meet. He was also second in the 400 meters (53.12) and helped the Hilltopper 4x100 take third place.
St. J’s Carson Smires reigned in the 110 hurdles in 16.21 seconds while the Hilltopper 4x800 team of Patrick Keenan, T’Syi Showers, Braden Anthes and Hatch claimed the 4x800 in 8:26.45.
Other notable performance from NEK athletes: Lyndon’s Bryon Noyes snagged third in shot put (42-1.5) and discus (117-8); St. J’s Connor Collins was second in pole vault (10-6); and North Country’s James Cilwik took second in the 3,000 meters (9:13.30).
On the girls side, St. J’s Isabella Bostic had a big day. The Hilltopper senior reigned in long jump with a leap of 14-11.5, was second in high jump (4-9), fifth in the 800 meters (2:26.28) and helped her team to a third-place finish in the 4x400. That squad, made up of Bostic, Franny Cozzens, Hazel Fay and Desiree Mendez crossed the line in 4:21.81.
St. Johnsbury’s Hannah Angell captured the shot put crown with a heave of 33-1. She was also runner-up in discus (94-5).
North Country’s McKenna Marquis was second in shot put (31-10) and Riann Fortin third (31-7.25) to give the NEK the 1-2-3 sweep in the event. Fortin was also second in javelin (89-1) and seventh in discus (76-0).
Lyndon’s Nina Seemann, meanwhile, snagged third in pole vault (8-0.5).
The Division I, II and IV state championships are slated for this coming weekend.
DIVISION III STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
CURRIER, ALEXANDER POWER LAKE REGION: In Windsor, Paige Currier was crowned champion in long jump and triple jump with a pair of personal bests while Cole Alexander reigned in the 400 meters to lead Lake Region at Saturday’s Division III state track and field meet.
The Rangers girls took fourth with 50 points while the LR boys were fifth with 48. The Thetford girls (192) and boys (171) swept the team crowns.
Currier’s winning long jump was 14-8.50 and her top triple jump was 31-8.5. She was also fifth in shot put (23-6.25). Teammate Marina Rockwell took second in shot put (26-7) while Madison Bowman was runner-up in javelin (77-10).
For the LR boys, Alexander finished the 400 meters in 52.51, 2-plus seconds faster than runner-up Aiden Gebo of Vergennes. He also ran to second in the 800 (2:01.97) and took two silver medals in the 4x100 and 4x400.
Quinn Snedeker was fifth in the 100 meters (12.11).
The Rangers’ 4x100 squad of Alexander, Quinn Snedeker, Caleb Svayg and Thomas Hinton took second in 48.01. The 4x400 team was runner-up. Eric Edlund, Charlie Thompson, Hinton and Alexander finished in 3:53.43. The 4x800 unit of Edlund, Fintan Letzhlelter, Liam Lahar and Hinton was runner-up in 9:36.40.
D-III Championships at Windsor
Girls Team: 1. Thetford 192; 2. Windsor 72; 3. Woodstock 54; 4. Lake Region 50; 5. Springfield 49; T6. BFA-Fairfax, Mill River 37; 8 Oxbow 25; 9. Enosburg 17; 10. Randolph 5; 11. Vergennes 3.
Boys Team: 1. Thetford 171; 2. Windsor 122; 3. Vergennes 68; 4. Woodstock 62; 5. Lake Region 48; 6. Springfield 45; 7. Randolph 12; 8. Enosburg 10; T9. Oxbow, Mill River 8; 11. BFA-Fairfax 3.
