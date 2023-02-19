Former St. Johnsbury Academy superstar Evan Thornton-Sherman reacts at the finish line after capturing the 5,000-meter title at the America East indoor track and field championships on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Contributed photo)
BOSTON, Mass. — Evan Thornton-Sherman is just a freshman. But he’s also a conference champion.
The University of Maine rookie and former St. J Academy running great seized the stunning win in the 5,000 meters at the America East indoor track and field championships on Saturday.
Seeded fourth, the Waterford native surged out of the pack and into the lead on the final turn, and galloped to the finish line in 14 minutes, 28.30 seconds, nipping Binghamton’s Josh Stone by .67 seconds.
“As soon as I came to the turn on the last 600 I realized that I was feeling pretty good,” he said. “I sort of held back the last 400 but then opened up the last two, and I knew at that point I was able to take it. I was really worried about somebody blowing by me at the end but luckily that didn’t happen.
“The energy in here was crazy for that race. It was definitely a lot of fun.”
On Sunday, Thornton-Sherman captured fifth in the mile in a wild finish. He was one of five finishers within .28 seconds of each other. Thornton-Sherman’s time was 4:08.74. The winner, Matt Cavaliere of Binghamton, was 4:08.46.
He was named America East rookie of the year following the conclusion of the meet.
