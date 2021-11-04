Two members of the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s soccer team were among those honored as the North Atlantic Conference announced its annual awards on Thursday. In voting of conference coaches, sophomore goalkeeper Brett Roy was selected to the NAC All-Conference second team. Senior defender Javen Reinhardt was named to the Men’s Soccer Sportsmanship Team.
Roy, a Newport native and former North Country standout, led the conference in total saves (141) and saves per game (8.81) and ranks among the leaders in all of NCAA Division III soccer in both categories. Through games of Nov. 2, he is second nationally in total saves and fifth in saves per game.
Roy played every minute in goal for Lyndon this season. He recorded his first career shutout in the Hornets’ 3-0 victory over Vermont Technical College on September 14th. He had double figures in saves in six of 16 games, with a career-high 18 saves against regionally ranked Norwich University on October 18th.
Reinhardt, an outdoor education, leadership, and tourism major, is a four-year member of the Hornet soccer program. As a senior, he started in all 13 games that he played in. He has played in 33 games over his Lyndon career.
Selection to the sportsmanship team is reserved for those who distinguish themselves through demonstrated acts of sportsmanship and ethical behavior. The honorees positively affect the men’s soccer environment, and clearly demonstrate sportsmanship and integrity beyond sport rules and etiquette.
Reinhardt is expected to graduate this spring, while Roy is expected to return to anchor the Hornet back line in 2022.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
FORTIN EARNS PAIR OF HONORS: Hornet freshman Riann Fortin (Derby, VT) was named a North Atlantic Conference Women’s Soccer All-Conference honorable mention selection for 2021, as voted on by conference coaches and announced on Thursday. She has also been named to the NAC women’s soccer sportsmanship team.
Fortin, a Derby native and former star at North Country, emerged as one of the top freshmen in the NAC this season. She led the Hornets in goals with seven, assists with five, and points with 19.
Her breakout performance came in Lyndon’s 8-0 win over Vermont Technical Institute on Oct. 18. In that game she scored three goals and assisted on four others. The 10-point outburst was the highest total for any Lyndon player since the program returned to Division III in 2008. It was also the first hat trick by a Hornet in over five years.
The sportsmanship team is reserved for those who have distinguished themselves through demonstrated acts of sportsmanship and ethical behavior. The honorees have positively affected the soccer culture and match environment by clearly demonstrating sportsmanship and integrity beyond sport rules and etiquette.
Fortin is expected to be one of a number of returning players that will serve as the team’s foundation in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.