Ex-Hilltopper Coach Tom O’Shea Making Historic Hoops Run With UMass Lowell

The University of Massachusetts Lowell is making a Cinderella run in the America East basketball tournament.
Part of the historic ride? Tom O’Shea.
The former St. J Academy head basketball coach, who led the Hilltoppers to a 23-1 season and a berth in the Division I state final in 2012-13, is in his sixth season as the River Hawks’ director of basketball operations under head coach Pat Duquette.
The sixth-seeded River Hawks (11-11) are playing in their first America East title game on Saturday against another finals newcomer, No. 4 Hartford, which stunned No. 2 Vermont in last Saturday’s semifinals.
We're just gonna leave this here...UML 79 | UMBC 77#UnitedInBlue | #AEPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9PykriJP6j— UMass Lowell MBB (@RiverHawkMBB) March 6, 2021
The title game is set for Saturday at Hartford (14-8). The contest will be nationally televised on ESPN2 at 11 a.m. The finale will not feature either Vermont, Albany or Stony Brook for the first time since 2009.
“This run’s been a lot of fun,” O’Shea said. “You just never know. We felt like we had a good team all year long.”
The River Hawks earned their first postseason win at the Division I level in the first round of the America East tournament, rallying from 16 down to beat No. 7 Stony Brook 64-62.
UMass-Lowell then upended third-seeded New Hampshire 72-64 in the quarterfinals before the upstarts upset top-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County 79-77 in Saturday’s semifinals.
The River Hawks joined Division I and the America East Conference in the 2013-14 season. They became eligible for the postseason in 2017-18.
The 57-year-old O’Shea spent four years at St. J, going 52-34 and leading the Hilltoppers to an unbeaten regular season in 2012-13.
Before his stop in the NEK, O’Shea spent 13 seasons at the helm of St. Michael’s College — the ex-University of Vermont guard guiding the Purple Knights to two appearances in the NCAA Division II tournament.
After leaving St. J, O’Shea linked up with Duquette at UMass Lowell, where he has assisted in the administration of the River Hawk basketball program for the past six seasons.
“I’ve really enjoyed it,” O’Shea said. “It’s more of an administrative role, but I can see things through a different lens.”
While in St. J, O’Shea also served as an assistant athletics director under former AD David McGinn.
“Some of my experiences at St. J have helped me here, operating behind the scenes,” O’Shea said. “All fans see is the game, but there is a lot that goes into that. Even more so this season, because of COVID-19. There’s just so much stuff we’ve had to do to get the guys on the court and play. But it’s been a lot of fun.”
O’Shea and his wife, Amy, live in Nashua, N.H., and have four grown children: Joe, Connor, Brendan and Caroline. The latter two were student-athletes at St. J Academy.
Caroline is currently a senior track and field athlete at the University of Vermont, while Brendan (assistant strength and conditioning coach) and Joe (assistant basketball coach) both work at St. Anselm College in Manchester (N.H.).
Tom, meanwhile, is relishing his current role while soaking up the River Hawks’ surprising March run.
“I enjoy most being a part of the progression of this program,” O’Shea said. “We’ve done well in recent seasons but haven’t gotten over the hump.
“Now we’re one win from the big dance.”
