DANVILLE — A former St. Johnsbury Academy runner and Northern Vermont University-Lyndon coach has been named the lead man for the Danville High School cross country teams.

Hayden Bunnell will lead the Bears and will bring a great deal of experience with him. Bunnell was a star runner at SJA and at Colby-Sawyer before landing on the Hornets’ coaching squad in 2019.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.