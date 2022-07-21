DANVILLE — A former St. Johnsbury Academy runner and Northern Vermont University-Lyndon coach has been named the lead man for the Danville High School cross country teams.
Hayden Bunnell will lead the Bears and will bring a great deal of experience with him. Bunnell was a star runner at SJA and at Colby-Sawyer before landing on the Hornets’ coaching squad in 2019.
The Barnet native was named NVU-Lyndon’s assistant cross country coach in 2015 and became head coach of the track and field team in 2018. He was a co-coach the year prior, which was the program’s inaugural season.
“We feel very fortunate to have such a quality coach head the Danville cross country program,” athletic director Randy Rathburn said. “Hayden has experienced success as a high school athlete, college athlete and college coach.”
Bunnell’s coaching background is predated by a successful career as an athlete himself. At Colby-Sawyer, he was a four-time North Atlantic Conference first-team selection and was named NAC Rookie of the Year in 2011. He was also a three-time All-New England selection and two-time All-ECAC in track and field. He was named Colby Sawyer’s Men’s Athlete of the Year and was a three-year captain for both cross country and track.
As a Hilltopper, he was a two-time state champion in the 3,000 meters and a six-time New England qualifier.
Bunnell currently works as a paraeducator for ARIS Solutions.
Bunnell will be handed the keys to a program that has had success in the past. The boys have claimed six titles overall, including a four-peat from 1975-78, with the last coming in 1999. The girls have won five championships, with their last banner also coming in 1999 and the third in a row.
“I feel confident that Hayden will make cross country an excellent experience for our student-athletes,” Rathburn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.