Tufts freshman Lia Rotti was recognized as a U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-American for 2020, it was announced Tuesday.
The former St. J Academy star was one of seven Jumbos athletes to earn the honor.
As it states in the USTFCCA press release, normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded to student-athletes who score any portion of a team point (top-eight in the final of an individual or relay event) at the NCAA Championships. With both the indoor and outdoor national championship meets canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, it was decided that all student-athletes who declared and were initially accepted into individual and relay events at the NCAA indoor meet are honored for 2020.
Rotti earned All-American recognition in two events. She was seeded eighth in the triple jump (38’9 ¾” - 11.83 meters) and No. 12 in the long jump (school-record tying 18’6” - 5.64 meters). She recorded both at the New England Division III Championships on Feb. 29, helping her earn the Carla Coffey Award as the top field athlete at the meet.
