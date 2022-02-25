BOSTON — Former St. Johnsbury Academy standout Katherine Cowan claimed the women’s pentathlon at the America East Indoor Track and Field Championships at Boston University on Friday.
The University of Maine senior captain won the high jump (5 feet, 5.25 inches), shot put (35 feet, 6.75 inches), and long jump (17 feet, 3.25 inches) on her way to scoring a career-high 3,491 points.
She was also third in the 60-meter hurdles and sixth in the 800 meters and finished 121 points ahead of the runner-up, University of Vermont junior Lauren Triarsi.
“This was by far one of the best wins for me,” the 21-year-old Cowan said. “I overcame a mental barrier in the 800 that left me barely able to finish a race without walking for most of the year. I did that and more. I am so proud of myself!”
“I am very lucky to have two of my best friends, Cait and Emma, competing and training alongside me,” Cowan said. “It’s amazing what support, persistence and trust can do for you.”
During her high school career with the Academy, Cowan captured 24 individual track and field titles and led the Hilltoppers to seven team championships (indoor and outdoor).
The UMaine women are fourth in team standings with 31 points heading into the second and final day of the America East Championships on Saturday. They trail UNH (44 points), Albany (42) and UMass Lowell (36).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.