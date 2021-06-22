Lia Rotti is an All-American.
The Tufts University sophomore and former St. Johnsbury Academy star took fifth place in triple jump at the 2021 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships on May 27-29 at the Irwin Belk Complex in Greensboro, N.C.
Rotti’s distance of 11.70 meters (38-4.75) helped her earn U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-America honors (top eight in each event garnered All-America recognition).
Isabel Maletich of the University of Chicago won the event with a leap of 40.75.
Rotti was part of a Tufts women’s quad that finished sixth in the team standings, marking its best finish at nationals since 1991.
The fifth-place finish at NCAAs capped a stellar season for Rotti, the Danville native who starred for the Hilltoppers before graduating in 2019. Earlier this spring she was named the New England Small College Athletic Conference’s Most Outstanding Rookie.
Rotti had the top mark in the NESCAC in javelin (36.58 meters) and ranked second in pole vault (3.45 meters), long jump (5.59 meters) and triple jump (11.68 meters) this season.
