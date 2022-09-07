Ex-Hilltopper Thornton-Sherman Named America East Male Performer Of Week Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Sep 7, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Maine freshman Evan Thornton-Sherman. (Courtesy Maine Track and Field) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Evan Thornton-Sherman dazzled in his collegiate running debut last weekend.And he was lauded on Wednesday.The former St. J Academy star and University of Maine freshman was named the America East male performer of the week. Thornton-Sherman placed first overall in an 8K cross-country running race with a time of 24 minutes, 38.8 seconds during a dual meet with Army on Saturday.Thornton-Sherman won the Vermont Division I individual XC title last season, leading the Hilltoppers to the program’s first title since 1958.Thornton-Sherman and the Black Bears will next compete Saturday at Darmouth’s Maribel Sanchez Souther Invitational. Recommended for you Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Evan Thornton-sherman Performer Sport Show Week America East Overall University Of Maine Star Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Aug. 29-Sept. 4 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4. You voted: Quinn Murphy, St. Johnsbury Football Dakoda Clark, North Country Football Adam Bell, Profile Soccer Brian Cavanaugh, Libson Soccer Grady Hadlock, Littleton Soccer Vote View Results Back Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Aug. 29-Sept. 4 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4. You voted: Molly Smith, Lyndon Field Hockey Abbie McCusker, White Mountains Field Hockey Evie Burger, Profile Soccer Hailee Beane, Littleton Field Hockey Leah Klark, Danville Soccer Vote View Results Back Latest News ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting Slain man's family wants suit against Ohio deputy to proceed ReneSola: Q2 Earnings Snapshot Man who killed Wisconsin doctor, her husband gets life Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion AP News Summary at 4:35 p.m. EDT Judge rules for religious adoption agency limiting services Boyfriend of slain boy's mother to enter manslaughter plea Trooper's stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, 1 arrest near Ely Seattle Council OKs plan to ban gas-powered leaf blowers BU president the latest to announce plans to step down Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Colts' Taylor, Dolphins' Hill among best bets to score Judge hits 55th homer, Yanks mark for right-handed hitters Joe Kovacs sets 3rd-best shot put all-time mark at 23.23m Chiefs aim to improve to 9-1 in openers under Andy Reid Tyler Naquin, Eduardo Escobar homer as Mets beat Pirates 5-1 NBC's Melissa Stark back on sideline, 1st time in 20 years Serge Aurier becomes Forest's 22nd signing since EPL return Pickford to miss England's final games before World Cup Lorient beats Lyon 3-1 in rescheduled French league game N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1 FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 1 Naquin, Escobar power Mets past Pirates to end 3-game skid Cardinals put QB McCoy on IR; McSorley now Murray's backup Relief for Real Madrid as Benzema has minor tendon injury Iowa hires Ball State's Goetz as deputy athletic director Rangers beaten 4-0 by Ajax in tough Champions League return Wheelchair begins with more money, players | US Open updates Sporting Lisbon spoils Frankfurt's Champions League debut Premier League postpones game because of planned rail strike Sabalenka returns to US Open semifinals by beating Pliskova Senators sign Stutzle to 8-year, $66.8 million extension Depleted Yanks start 3 rookies on twinbill opener vs Twins Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership UEFA, police probe Juventus fans' alleged racist, Nazi acts Super challenge: Rams open title defense vs powerhouse Bills Canadiens sign Dach to 4-year, $13.45 million deal Radio host admits he made false claim on Freeman talks Super Bowl contenders meet as Bills, Rams open NFL season Ex-Hilltopper Thornton-Sherman Named America East Male Performer Of Week Bills lock up tight end Knox to 4-year contract extension Evenepoel safely in Vuelta lead after Roglic withdraws Indiana softball coach gets 30 years for molesting girl, 13 NASCAR calls car fires 'unacceptable' after Harvick inferno ACC gets September shot to boost reputation in marquee games Beat-up Buchner ready to show Irish what he learned in loss Flacco to start for Jets, Wilson out until at least Week 4 Mets place Scherzer on 15-day IL with left oblique injury Atlantic League Glance College Football Picks: Future Big 12 showdown, USC's test Atlanta United's Josef Martinez suspended for 1 week FIFA promises free concerts for fans at World Cup in Qatar Horschel, Homa among 6 players added to Presidents Cup team McIlroy says LIV has strained bond with Ryder Cup teammates Defending Super Bowl champion Rams open season as underdogs Lithuania wins, earns knockout stage berth at EuroBasket Major League Baseball Players Association joins AFL-CIO Atlantic League Glance This Date in Baseball: McGuire breaks Maris' home run record Today in Sports History: McGuire breaks Maris' 61 HR record Prep coach on leave after video shows locker room punch Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Penske Truck again Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator "These Chains Are Heavy" "These Chains Are Heavy" LAYHA Penalty LAYHA Penalty 0:10 Angela Birk Traffic Stop Angela Birk Traffic Stop 0:10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.