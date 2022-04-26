Ex-Hilltopper Wells Named NE10 Baseball Player Of Week

University of New Haven junior outfielder Tyler Wells was named Northeast-10 Baseball Player of the Week on Monday. The honor is the first of its kind for the former Hilltopper standout.
Over a five-game stretch, Wells had 12 hits in 17 at-bats for a .706 average, increasing that to .796 over the four-game weekend conference series against American International, where he had 10 hits in 13 at-bats.
In addition, the Danville native worked seven walks, including a pair of intentional passes, and stole three bases.
Among his 12 total hits were three home runs and a triple, all coming on a career afternoon on Friday when he went 5-for-5 at the plate and set a school-record with 16 total bases.
Wells vaulted himself to third on the team at the plate with 33 hits in 117 at-bats for a .282 average. His three home runs gives him a team-leading five on the season. He has driven in 17 runs and now has a team-high 32 walks and is second on the team with 11 stolen bases.
Wells and the Chargers play a four-game set against Saint Rose on Saturday and Sunday with first pitch on both days slated for noon.
Wells was a three-time Caledonian-Record All-Area player while competing for both Danville High School and St. J Academy. He graduated from the latter in 2019.
