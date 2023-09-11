ORLEANS — Lake Region’s all-time girls leading scorer is taking the reins at her alma mater.
Abbey Lalime, it was announced Monday, is the next varsity girls basketball coach of the perennially strong Northeast Kingdom program.
“Abbey’s loyalty to Lake Region and this community runs deep and she is always proud to say that she is an alumnus of Lake Region,” the school wrote in a press release. “The school and the athletic department are proud and excited to welcome coach Abbey Lalime to her new role.”
Lalime replaces Joe Houston, who spent the last decade leading the Rangers including an outright Division III state title in 2021.
Lalime is no stranger to the Lake Region program, spending the last nine seasons as the girls junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant.
“Lalime was at the forefront of player development at the JV level as well as assisting varsity,” the press release said. “She has also been involved as a player and coach in various youth and adult leagues in the region and state. These experiences combined with her four years playing basketball as a high-level collegiate student-athlete will continue to benefit the athletes in the girls basketball program at LR.”
Lalime was one of Vermont’s best-ever high school players. A 2010 graduate, Lalime was tabbed the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year and named Burlington Free Press Miss Basketball as a senior when she averaged 17 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds per game.
A McDonald’s All-America nominee and All-State first-team choice as a senior, she led the Rangers to four state championship games, including a 23-1 season and a state title as a junior in 2009. She finished with 1,235 points in high school. Lalime originally signed to play at the University of Vermont before transferring and playing one season at UMass, then spent three seasons playing at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass.
Lalime adds to the growing number of women head basketball coaches in the Northeast Kingdom. She joins Jade Huntington at St. Johnsbury Academy, Sarah Roy at North Country and Tiffany Benoit at Danville. Roy last season led the Falcons to an undefeated season and a Division II championship, beating Tanya MacAuley and her Spaulding program at Barre Aud. Huntington and her Hilltoppers, meanwhile, squared off with Ute Otley and CVU last winter, marking the first time since 1990 that D-I girls championship game featured two women head coaches.
Lake Region has reached the championship game three of the past five years, including a 53-37 win over Vergennes in 2021. They were named a quad champion during the 2020 season after COVID canceled the final four in 2020.
The club went 13-7 last winter before falling to Harwood in the D-II quarterfinals.
