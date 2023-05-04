Ex-SJA Lax Star Leach Earns First-Team All-Conference Honors

Lilly Leach, the former St. J Academy star and Stonehill College junior, was named first-team All-Northeast Conference on Wednesday following the program’s inaugural NCAA Division I season. (Photo by Brian Foley)
EASTON, Mass. — Lilly Leach continues to soar with the Skyhawks.
The former St. J Academy star and Stonehill College junior was named first-team All-Northeast Conference on Wednesday following the program’s inaugural NCAA Division I season.
Leach earns all-conference honors for the second straight year with her first first-team selection. She started all 14 games played and leads the NEC with her 84 draw controls, which ranks seventh on Stonehill’s all-time single-season list. Leach finished fifth on the team in scoring with 31 points, scoring 24 goals to go with seven assists, while collecting 27 ground balls and four caused turnovers.
A third-team All-Northeast 10 selection and Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 NE10 Tournament as a sophomore, Leach ranks fifth all-time at Stonehill with her 187 career draw controls. She has started 34 of 38 games played over her career and totaled 61 goals and 10 assists for 71 points, adding 38 ground balls and 23 caused turnovers.
Leach was named to the NE10 academic honor roll her first four semesters at the College.
Stonehill finished its inaugural NCAA Division I season with a 5-10 record overall, including 5-3 in the NEC to finish tied for third in the final regular-season standings. The Skyhawks produced the No. 2-ranked attack in the NEC, averaging 13.3 goals per game, while leading the conference in draw controls (16.47 per game) and ranking third in ground balls (17.20). Stonehill finished the season strong with three straight NEC wins, including a 15-11 triumph at NEC Tournament participants LIU.
Four of Leach’s Stonehill teammates also garnered conference honors. Fifth-year senior Emma Sullivan and senior Lydia Rudden joined Leach on the first team while junior Molly Mae Hughes and sophomore Mallory Crispens both earned second-team honors.
It marks the second-straight year Stonehill has collected three first-team all-conference accolades, doing so this year at the NCAA Division I level.
Leach was spectacular at SJA, despite not getting a senior season because of COVID-19 (2020). The Caledonian-Record’s two-time Lacrosse Player of the Year, Leach in 2019 collected 64 goals and 23 assists while leading the Hilltoppers to their first trip to the semifinals and state championship game since 2000. She finished with 171 career goals in three seasons.
