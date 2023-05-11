Sweet Homewood, Alabama.
That’s the next destination for ex-St. J Academy basketball star Sadie Stetson.
The 22-year-old, who spent the last four seasons playing at Division I American University, announced on social media last week that she will be playing for Samford University next season as a graduate transfer.
“It feels like a fresh start,” said Stetson, the 5-foot-7 guard who was the three-time Gatorade Vermont Player of the Year and led the Hilltoppers to back-to-back Division I state titles. “I am excited to go somewhere new and meet new people, play ball with new people and continue to develop my game. Getting a new experience is important.”
A Waterford native, Stetson will graduate from American [Washington, D.C.] on Saturday and will have two years of playing eligibility remaining.
After entering the transfer portal following this past spring, Stetson made her first recruiting visit to Samford and immediately loved the fit.
“The coaches are great,” Stetson said. “It’s a different area, a new experience and I have family that lives close [her two aunts and grandma live in nearby Atlanta]. The team is great; the facilities are nice. I felt comfortable there.”
The Division I Samford Bulldogs compete in the Southern Conference [SoCon]. The school is located just outside of Birmingham.
Stetson is one of Vermont’s best-ever high school players. She accumulated 1,280 career points while guiding SJA to state titles in 2018 and ‘19, her junior and season seasons.
Her career at American University was a roller-coaster ride and a testament to her perseverance. She tore her ACL before her freshman season and reinjured it twice, costing her two years of her basketball career.
She returned to the court for her first collegiate game in January of 2022 and was part of a team that won the Patriot League championship and made a trip to the NCAA tournament.
This past winter, Stetson was a mainstay in the American lineup. She started 17 games and played in 31 during the 2022-23 season. She averaged 3.9 points while playing 20.2 minutes per game. She shot 33.6% from the floor, 36.5% from 3 and 75% from the foul line while averaging 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
“My journey was not a normal one with my injuries,” Stetson said. “It was full of ups and downs. But it’s what you make of it.”
Stetson said her game changed a bit after the injuries.
“I’ve had to adjust the way I play, but my shooting has improved for sure,” she said. “I want to keep developing my game and keep gaining confidence in myself and hoop like I know I can.”
Samford likes to get out in transition and play off of ball screens.
“They needed a shooter,” Stetson said. “From hearing what they had to say, I enjoy the way they play. It’s a good match.”
Stetson will be playing for Samford coach Carley Kuhns, the fourth-year Bulldogs coach who led the program to back-to-back conference titles in 2020 and ‘21 while earning conference coach of the year honors in 2021.
Samford last season finished with a 13-17 record, falling in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament.
Samford officially announced the signing of Stetson on Tuesday on the team’s social media accounts.
“We are excited to announce the addition of Sadie to our basketball program,” Kuhns wrote. “Sadie had proven herself as a shooter, and because of her high IQ and guard skills, she can play multiple positions. Adding a veteran who knows what it takes to win a championship is huge for our program.”
