BARRE — He was a two-time Vermont state wrestling champion at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Now 2012 St. J Academy alum Chris Perreault is in the mixed martial arts business.
The 29-year-old Perreault won a match on Sept. 10 in Barre, rallying from a second-round knockdown to defeat Kenyon Moore of Danbury, Connecticut in a decision over five rounds of three minutes each at “Battle of Barre 8” at the Barre Auditorium.
It gave him the 170-pound amateur title for Donnybrook Fight Promotions and made his record 4-0. This is Perreault’s second stint in MMA.
“It was a good fight, and whoever won the fifth round would win,” Perreault said. “I wobbled him in the fifth round, he went to his knees and I stayed on top of him.”
Perreault, a St. Johnsbury resident who trains at Granite City MMA in Graniteville, first tried MMA nine years ago, took a break from it, and got the bug again “about eight months ago,” he recalled. He focused his training on Muay Thai, a form of kickboxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
“Training in Muay Thai helped me win the fight,” he noted. “Muay Thai involves kickboxing, kneeing, basically a standup approach. Brazilian jiu-jitsu is really about submission, about your ground game, not so much punching.”
In the Moore fight, he said, “the first two rounds were all stand-up,” then the athletes went to their ground games.
This is where his wrestling background came in handy, he said. Asked about his start with the St. Johnsbury Prospectors youth wrestling group through high school titles under Hilltoppers coach Mike Verge, “It’s all in memory,” he said with a laugh. “I use wrestling a lot — I’m trying to mix it all up, all the martial arts.”
What’s the feeling of getting into the octagon, ready to inflict damage on a guy, or get beaten up yourself? “It’s pretty nerve-wracking at first, but once you get going, you get pretty zoned in,” he replied.
“To say I am proud of Chris Perreault would be the understatement of the century,” stated Granite City MMA instructor Lucas John on social media. “He’s the type of kid that comes to the gym with no excuses, never misses time, and is just there to learn and grow as a martial artist. His drive is second to none and his listening abilities are just as sound.”
Recalling the Sept. 10 bout in Barre, “we knew that we were going to have a big fight ahead of us as we know our opponent trained out of Glover Teixeira’s gym,” John stated. “As Glover is currently signed with the UFC and a former champion, arguably one of the best in the world, we took this fight very seriously.”
The Connecticut gym has five UFC-rated martial artists in its stable, Perreault noted.
“When Glover showed up to coach opposite of me and corner his fighter, this was another added element,” John added. “Chris let none of this bother him. He went in there and performed as he should have. Thanks to Chris for making me look great!! And for representing the gym the way that you do.”
Perreault has no match lined up currently and will help with coaching the Granite City MMA stable at Donnybrook Fight Promotions’ next card on Jan. 21, 2023.
