Ex-St. J Lacrosse Star Lilly Leach Making Impact At Stonehill

Stonehill College stunned the No. 2-ranked girls lacrosse team in Division II on Saturday.
Former St. J Academy standout Lilly Leach played a pivotal role.
A sophomore midfielder for Stonehill, Leach scored a career-high four goals as the Skyhawks notched a 17-14 triumph over Le Moyne College, the second-ranked team in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association D-II poll.
Stonehill jumped to an early 6-2 lead and outlasted the Dolphins to snap Le Moyne’s 27-game winning streak in Northeast-10 conference games dating back to April 25, 2018. Stonehill also defeated its highest-ranked opponent since a 13-10 triumph over No. 2 West Chester (Pa.) University in the 2005 NCAA national championship game.
A day before the clash with Le Moyne, Leach got the call from the coach that she would help take the “draws,” after senior Julie D’Agostino was injured in practice. Leach controlled four draws in helping the Skyhawks gain possession while her four goals came on five shots.
Leach also added three points (two goals, assists) in the Skyhawks’ 22-11 rout of conference foe Franklin Pierce last Tuesday.
Stonehill is off to a 4-1 start, and on Tuesday, was ranked No. 24 in the latest IWLCA poll — its first appearance there since March 2018. The Skyhawks are also ranked No. 16 in this week’s USA Lacrosse Magazine D-II poll.
Leach was spectacular at St. Johnsbury, despite not getting a senior season because of COVID-19 (2020). The Caledonian-Record’s two-time Lacrosse Player of the Year, Leach in 2019 collected a whopping 64 goals and 23 assists while leading the Hilltoppers to their first trip to the semifinals and state championship game since 2000. She finished with 171 career goals in three seasons.
Leach and Stonehill visit American International College on Wednesday.
