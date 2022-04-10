Ex-St. J Star Dage Minors Runs To Third At USATF Bermuda Games

DEVONSHIRE, Bermuda — Dage Minors delivered on the world stage.
The Bermuda native and former St. Johnsbury Academy star ran to a third-place podium finish in the 1,500 meters in front of a home crowd at the USA Track and Field Bermuda Games on Saturday at Flora Duffy Stadium.
Televised on NBC Sports, the Bermuda Games featured several premier international athletes, multiple Olympic medalists and top Bermuda athletes.
In a career-defining moment, Minors crossed the line in a time of 3:46.82, just back of winner Kamar Etiang of Kenya (3:45.26) and Amos Bartelsmeyer of Germany (3:45.35). Minors edged American runners Kasey Knevelbaard (fourth) and Eric Hold (fifth).
“For some reason, it just felt super easy,” Minors said. “I think that had to do with the crowd just carrying me on.
“I’m just a regular guy. I work as a school teacher. I’ve got no sponsorship. I wake at 5:30 every morning, run and do my thing, and my family supports me.”
Minors is currently a paraeducator at a middle school in Bermuda. In high school, he was the Caledonian-Record’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2013. He accumulated eight titles, including six individual championships during the indoor and outdoor track seasons his senior year, including triumphing in the 1,500, 800, 400 and 4x400 relay during the outdoor state meet. He went on to star at Franklin Pierce University.
Minors hopes to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.
“I feel grateful and hope that what I do on the track can inspire people in Bermuda because there isn’t much positivity out there,” he said after Saturday’s race. “Hopefully, some kid out there saw me compete against guys who get paid and says, ‘Yeah, I want to do that in the future.’ That’s what I run for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.