Ex-St. J Star Sadie Stetson In Big Dance With American University

A junior guard at American University, the former St. Johnsbury superstar and her Eagles teammates punched their ticket to the 2022 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament after winning their Patriot League conference tournament on Sunday.
Seeded second, American University toppled No. 4 Bucknell 65-43 in the championship game to land the Eagles the automatic NCAA bid — their third trip to the marquee event in seven seasons and first since the 2017-18 campaign.
The Eagles (23-8) are seeded 14th in the Wichita region and will face third-seeded Michigan (22-6) in Ann Arbor in the NCAA Round of 64 on Saturday. The game, slated to tip off at 3:30 p.m., will be televised on ESPN2.
The winner will play either No. 11 Villanova or No. 6 BYU in Monday’s Round of 32.
American (Washington, D.C.) finished the season 13-5 in conference play and enter the tournament on a seven-game win streak.
Stetson is one of the best players to ever play at St. J. The Waterford native and 1,000-point scorer was a three-time Vermont Gatorade player of the year while leading the Hilltoppers to back-to-back Division I titles in 2018 and 2019.
The starting point guard on American University’s scout team, Stetson got her first collegiate action recently. She played in three games, including against Army, Colgate and Lehigh.
It’s been a long road back to full health for Stetson, who will have three years of playing eligibility remaining after this season. She’s torn the ACL in her left knee three times and has had four surgeries to repair it — the first coming in the summer of 2019 and the last in January of 2021.
She started practicing full-time at the end of January, a full year after her fourth surgery.
Her mom and dad, Tina and Barclay, have been following the team in person. They were on hand in D.C., when the Eagles won the conference tourney. They will also be in Ann Arbor for Saturday’s NCAA first-round game.
“Sadie’s definitely enjoying the ride,” Tina Stetson said.
