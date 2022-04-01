PLYMOUTH, N.H. — One of Northern New Hampshire’s premier baseball coaches went south for baseball season.
And up a level, too.
Jumping on an opportunity to coach in the collegiate ranks, Ben Hicks stepped down from leading the White Mountains Regional High School baseball program and is now an assistant at NCAA Division III Plymouth State University.
“It was a tough decision,” said the 48-year-old Jefferson (N.H.) native, who started with the PSU Panther program in January. “But it was something I’ve always wanted to do, coach at the next level.”
Plymouth State is already 18 games into its schedule and owns a 7-11 record. On Saturday, the Panthers will host No. 3 Eastern Connecticut State for a doubleheader starting at 1:15 p.m. ECS is the third-ranked team in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll.
Hicks joins a staff spearheaded by fellow North Country native and head coach Clay Jenkins, who is in his 12th season leading Plymouth State. A native of Easton, N.H., Jenkins was a standout pitcher at Profile High School and Franklin Pierce University.
“Coach Jenkins reached out to me after his head assistant took a job at Merrimack,” Hicks said. “That opened up a spot for me.”
Jenkins added to his staff a baseball savant.
Hicks, a former collegiate player who has spent roughly 15 seasons coaching baseball at White Mountains, returned from a hiatus to lead the Spartans in 2017. He guided the program to back-to-back Division III titles in 2018 and 2019. Ater no season in 2020 because of COVID-19, the Spartans reached the final four a season ago.
Three of his former high school players are on the current Plymouth State roster, including Jack Curtis, Braxton Brown and Griffin Crane. Five of Hicks’ ex-players from the summer ball Cannons Baseball program are also on the Panther roster.
“It was a good time to make the move,” Hicks said.
Curtis is a sophomore infielder (.292 BA, 11 runs, five RBI); Brown is a junior right-hander (appeared in three games, pitched two innings); and Crane is a junior utility player (.218, 10 runs, two doubles, home run, 16 RBI).
“It’s been good here so far,” said Hicks, who is making the hour commute home to Jefferson. “It’s nice to coach at this level; the guys are motivated to work and improve, dedicating 9-10 months a year to get better. The focus and ability are there. It’s a tough conference we play in.”
Hicks leaves a White Mountains program in solid condition — the Spartans are expected to make another run in Division III.
Leading the way is coach Hicks’ son, Tyler Hicks, the star White Mountains senior and the reigning Caledonian-Record Baseball Player of the Year. In the fall, Tyler Hicks signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Division I University of Maine.
The Spartans will have a dynamic battery in the hard-throwing Hicks and catcher Brody LaBounty, along with a deep staff that also includes strong arms in Karter Deming, Robert Breault and LaBounty.
Head coach Dave Deming will lead the Spartans this spring.
“It was hard to leave White Mountains, but it was the right time for someone else to coach my kids,” Ben Hicks said. “It was a good time to walk away, to leave Dave with a strong team. Dave’s put in the work and it’s his time now.”
NOTES: Coach Hicks’ daughter is pitching at Division III St. Anselm College. He has two younger children, Alexis and Benny.
