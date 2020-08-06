LYNDONVILLE — Kyleigh Grenier, a 5-10 forward from Fair Haven (Vt.) Union High School, has committed to NVU-Lyndon’s women’s basketball program.
Grenier was a key member of back-to-back state championship teams at Fair Haven, including one that posted a perfect 23-0 record this past season. She was a Southern Vermont League B Division All-League honorable mention selection, the recipient of the Tricia Pettis Basketball Award, and her team’s Most Improved Player as a senior. She was also selected to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game.
Hornets coach Ben Arsenault is looking forward to working with Grenier. “Kyleigh is a physical and athletic big with considerable drive and an unmatched work ethic. She does all the little things that help make a team successful; very good defender with quick feet and very good defensive discipline. She runs the floor exceptionally well and contributes heavily in the rebounding game. I couldn’t be happier that Kyleigh has decided to become a Hornet, and we welcome her with open arms!”
Kyle Wilson was Grenier’s Fair Haven coach. “Kyleigh has been an extremely valuable player on our basketball team over the last two years. Her work ethic, competitive spirit, defense and rebounding will be a driving force for her at the next level. Kyleigh loves the game of basketball and her smile can light up a gym! We, as a basketball team, will sincerely miss everything this young lady has brought to our program. We wish her continued success at Lyndon.”
Grenier is happy to become a Hornet, stating that “I chose this program because I really like the coaching style and I felt like it was a good fit for me and would help better my basketball skills.”
She joins Kerigan Disorda, also of Fair Haven, Rachel Lawson of Northfield, Lexi Welch of Lancaster NH, Karly Cordwell of Milan NH, Michaela Dowd of Canaan NH, Nyah Garner of Birmingham AL, and Danielle Robinson of Strafford in Lyndon’s 2020 recruiting class.
