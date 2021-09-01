ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy’s field of dreams is just about reality.
The summer renovation of Fairbanks Field – adding state-of-the-art stadium lighting and replacing natural grass with artificial turf – is expected to be completed Friday.
The project, which began June 21 with a bulldozer pulling up the pristine natural grass, got some finishing touches this week — a tractor spreading sand and rubber pellets across the multi-sport surface on Wednesday, a day after a huge white St. J logo was painted at midfield.
It’s an exciting time on campus. The Fairbanks Field upgrade is a longtime vision for the school’s athletic program.
“We are incredibly excited and grateful to begin practicing and competing on the new turf surface of Fairbanks Field,” said John Lenzini, the St. J athletic director. “Being able to extend a particular practice day by using the lights, and certainly being able to play under the lights is something that our athletic department, student-athletes, and larger community are very, very excited about.”
If completed on time, the boys varsity soccer team will get the first crack on the artificial surface. They are slated to host Mt. Anthony on Saturday at noon. The decision will be made Thursday.
The junior varsity football team is slated to play a home game there on Tuesday at 6 p.m. if the lights are ready, and 4 p.m. if not.
The varsity football team’s home opener, meanwhile, is slated for Friday night, Sept. 10, against Champlain Valley.
St. J is joining an exclusive club – becoming just the fifth Vermont high school with artificial turf. It’s a list that includes Burlington, South Burlington, Rutland, and Burr and Burton. The former three also have lights.
Twenty high schools in Vermont have lighted fields, North Country being the lone one in the Northeast Kingdom.
NOTE: According to Caledonian-Record archives, the first night game in St. J Academy history came on Friday, Oct. 14, 1949 — St. J beating Newport, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.