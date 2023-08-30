Falcon Football Looking To Start Hot And Stay Hot

NEWPORT — Last season, the Falcons started as one of the hottest teams in the state before cooling down and suffering a first-round playoff exit.
This year, the goal is to start strong and finish stronger.
With just three graduation losses, 22 players will return from last season’s 4-5 team while 16 are new to varsity.
“We need new players to step up in their roles,” ninth-year NCU coach Lonnie Wade said. “More importantly, we need the returning players to lead by example. As with all teams, we are going to have our challenges throughout the season and the returning players need to lead us through these.”
Amongst the familiar Falcon faces will be touchdown machine Hayden Boivin, who returns after a sensational sophomore breakout. Boivin will play at wide receiver and defensive back while sharing time at quarterback with senior Watson Laffoon — also a DB.
Seniors Cooper Wheeler and Derek Guillette will serve as team leaders for North Country. Wheeler will play running back and linebacker while Guillette commands a spot on both the offensive and defensive lines. Wade added that Guillette’s role will be even more elevated this season, following a season-ending injury to Nolan Myers.
Seniors Mark Guebara (TE/LB), Justin Young (RB/LB) and Evan Ballinger (OL/DL) and junior Ryder Descheneau will play large roles as well.
Newcomers expected to make an immediate impact, according to Wade, will be senior Zander Johansson at offensive tackle and linebacker as well as senior Joe Leblanc and junior Jason Pellitier — each playing wide receiver and defensive back.
After their scorching 4-0 start last fall — in which they outscored opponents 175-50 — the Falcons ended on a five-game skid, including a quarterfinal loss to eventual Division II champion Mount Anthony.
“We hope to avoid the injury bug,” Wade said, a factor that played a significant role in NCU’s second half last season.
Regarding team goals, this veteran Falcon team is looking to build off last season’s success and has just one thing on its mind.
“Playoffs,” Wade said. “But we have to earn the right to be there.”
NCU opens its season on the road Friday against Burlington/South Burlington followed by a Week 2 Barrel Bowl showdown at Lyndon Institute. After that, it’s a three-game home stretch against the likes of Fair Haven, BFA-St. Albans and Woodstock. The Falcons will be back on the road for back-to-back weeks at U-32 and Mt. Mansfield before closing out the regular season at home against 2022 D-II runner-up Bellows Falls.
