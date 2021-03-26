Falcon Girls Chasing First Title In Clash With Fair Haven

NEWPORT — It’s championship weekend in Newport, and the North Country Union girls basketball team kicks it off Saturday afternoon in the 2 p.m. Division II finals at Barre Auditorium with the top-seeded, undefeated Fair Haven Slaters.
It’s the first finals appearance for the second-seeded Falcons (9-2).
Both teams played Hartford and Burr and Burton this season. The Slaters were dominant in beating them (Hartford twice), while North Country’s games were closer (58-48 over BB, 55-44 over Hartford).
In this, her first season at the helm, Falcons coach Sarah Roy said she’s seen just about everything this season. “It’s a real tribute to these girls that they were open to the changes I wanted to make,” she said. “They all bought into what we were trying to do. I knew we had girls with strong skills and good experience.”
It’s the eighth straight final four appearance for Fair Haven, led by consensus All-State guard Ryleigh Coloutti. Her 23 points and eight rebounds keyed the Slaters’ 56-45 semifinal win over Spaulding. The numbers were consistent with her 20.9 ppg and 8.0 rebounds per game average this season.
Coloutti became both a 1,000-point scorer, and Fair Haven’s all-time leading scorer this season, and will play at Castleton next season. In underrated senior Abby Brown, the Slaters have another good guard with a good turnover to assist ratio. She led the Slaters with 34 assists, while Coloutti had a team-high 48 steals in the shortened season.
The Falcons counter with a lineup that includes seniors Riann Fortin (16 ppg) and McKenna Marsh (12.9). Fortin (7.9) and Marsh (6.1) also top the club in rebounding average, while sophomore guard Cora Nadeau averages 4.0 assists and Hailey Pothier, 3.2 steals. Senior Adrianna Chaput, junior Hope Dobler and sophomore Emma Fortin are also key cogs.
Coloutti has plenty of help around her. Freshman Lily Briggs had five 3-pointers among her 20 points in their quarterfinal game. Absent, however, will be senior center Courtney Brewster (torn ACL), injured in the quarterfinal and who plans to play at Colby-Sawyer College next year. “Zoey Cole is an active player on the boards and she can fill some of that void,” Wilson said.
A final involving the two top seeds says a good deal, Wilson added. “It’s simply two very good teams,” he said. “Their size presents problems for us, but we’re pretty balanced. Our second-leading scorer could be Emma Briggs, or her sister Lily Briggs, or Zoey. But we’ll have to attack the defensive boards.”
“I like our chances, to be honest,” Roy said. “If we play well, we should have a great game. We have a lot of respect, of course, for Fair Haven’s program. They’re ranked first for a reason, and they’ve been in the championship year in and year out.”
The contributions of North Country assistant coaches Derek Judd and Molly Horton have been invaluable to their season, she added. “I really credit my assistants, they bring something different to the table every game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.