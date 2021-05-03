LYNDONVILLE — Multi-sport standout Riann Fortin of North Country Union High School committed to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon in anticipation of competing in both women’s soccer and women’s basketball.
Fortin was a midfielder and striker on the North Country soccer team. She recorded 15 goals and 10 assists in her career. In her junior season, she helped lead the Falcons to the Capital Division championship and the Division I state semifinals. As a senior, she was named to the Vermont Soccer Coaches Association D-I All-State first team, the All-Capital Division first team, and the Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen. She was an All-Capital Division second-team pick as a junior.
The 5-foot-10 Fortin was also a post player on a North Country team that captured the D-II state championship this season, the first state title in school history. She averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.8 steals per game for the Falcons. She was named to the Burlington Free Press All-State Team, the Caledonian Record Dream Dozen, the All-Lake Division first team, and the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association senior All-Star team.
Ben Arsenault, head coach of both women’s soccer and women’s basketball at Lyndon, feels that Fortin will make a big impact on both programs.
“On the basketball court, Riann is a willing passer and facilitator from the post position,” he said. “She’s extremely unselfish and loves setting up her teammates. In addition, she brings a physical rebounding presence and a knack for scoring in multiple ways around the basket.
“On the soccer pitch, Riann does a great job of facilitating for her teammates. She has great field vision and can play multiple positions. Her work ethic and knack for building relationships with her teammates are going to suit both our programs well. I couldn’t be happier that Riann has decided to become a Hornet!”
Fortin’s soccer coach at North Country, former NVU-Lyndon men’s coach Pete Kellaway, believes that Lyndon is a great choice for her. “NVU-Lyndon is a perfect fit for Riann. She’s a true leader on and off the field. She’s a fierce competitor and doesn’t like to lose. She’s willing to put in the work to make herself and her teammates better. Riann is also a great teammate and student. She’s going to be a foundational piece for NVU-Lyndon and the women’s soccer program.”
Fortin’s North Country basketball coach, Sarah Roy, echoed those sentiments. “Riann has amazing drive and work ethic, paired with solid skills and talent. In addition, she is a great teammate. Riann encourages everyone around her to be their best. She is a player who will be ready to contribute right away at the college level.”
Fortin joins Vermonters Johannah Parker (Grafton) and Rachael Temple-McCabe (Perkinsville), as well as White Mountains Regional’s Alyssa Fryman (Lancaster) in Lyndon’s women’s soccer recruiting class. She is the first announced commitment of the women’s basketball class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.