NEWPORT — They’re just taking it one game at a time.
That was the individual response from each of the three seniors on the North Country girls basketball team — Emma Fortin, Cora Nadeau and Rileigh Fortin — as well as junior Maya Auger when asked what their goal was for the 2022-23 season.
It is a team-wide mentality that third-year coach Sarah Roy implemented before the season began.
Now, the Falcons are currently 8-0 and sitting atop the Division II standings.
So, needless to say, it seems to be working.
“We agreed that two key factors for us to achieve that goal [of winning a championship] are going to be to work hard every single day to get better and to focus on one game at a time. The most important game is the one in front of us, and that is all.”
So far, so good.
Eight wins in eight games with an average victory margin just shy of 20 points.
“Being undefeated is a pretty amazing feeling,” senior captain Emma Fortin said. “We haven’t gotten here because of luck.”
Actually, the complete opposite. North Country’s 8-0 record has earned them a girls’ statewide-best 5.125 VPA index points per game.
Translation?
The Falcons have earned their undefeated mark while bulldozing through an incredibly tough opening schedule.
“We show no fear,” Emma Fortin said.
So far, they have taken down a pair of perennial contenders/Northeast Kingdom rivals as well as a trio of upper-division opponents.
NC owns wins against 2022 Division II semifinalist Lyndon (season sweep) and D-III runner-up Lake Region (now in D-II). D-I teams Mount Mansfield, Burr and Burton and BFA-St. Albans have also picked up losses at expense of the Falcons.
North Country has already shown that the talent is there this season. Several of the veterans were on the 2021 team that won the program’s first-ever basketball championship and know what it takes to get to the top.
“I’ve already had the chance to be on a championship team, and it was amazing,” Rileigh Fortin said. “But there is something special about the group of girls we have this year.”
“Each and every player on the team works hard as one,” Emma Fortin said. “We never give up on each other and we know that’s important throughout the season.”
Roy says that special feeling comes from the girls having bought into what she wants the team to be, through a common focus and a shared mindset.
“Our recipe for success,” she said.
“We thought it important to name our specific goals when our season started; to not let it go without saying what we want as a team, what we believe we are capable of and to acknowledge what it takes for sacrifice and commitment from all of us to make that happen. There is no doubt we want a championship — but that’s not unique because all teams do. We will continue to remind one another of what we want and how we get there: one step at a time. We expect there to be setbacks and challenges, but it is how we respond to those difficulties together that will determine our ability to win when it counts.”
The common consensus around the Falcon locker room is that this team is more than just talented. They’re a group willing to do the little things that separate them from the rest of their competition.
“I knew going into this season that we had the talent and potential to be really good,” Roy said. “But I have been a coach in a variety of sports and levels for 30 years, and I know that talent and potential alone don’t win championships. Success will always depend on hard work, commitment to goals and teamwork. The girls have been locked into our philosophy of focusing on our defense and letting our offense come to us.”
“Our goals are to outwork every team we play and keep improving,” said Auger, a former Lake Region player who is in her first season as a Falcon.
“We work to get better every day so we will be ready for playoffs,” Nadeau added.
Nadeau was a starter on the 2021 title-winning team, a captain this year as well as the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game. Talented sophomore guard Sabine Brueck is averaging a team-best 17.4 ppg while Auger is just under double-digits at 8.6.
Just as their undefeated record hasn’t happened by accident, neither has their individual growth as players. Roy said her roster is filled with players that are committed to basketball year-round, whether that be AAU or offseason workouts.
And it’s not because they have to.
Roy says the Falcons simply just love the game of basketball as much as they love being together as a team.
“This is a fun group of players and they bring joy to all they do,” she said. “It is sometimes hard to keep their focus, as they are constantly making each other crack up — but we are trying to harness that positive energy and let it fuel their efforts on the court.”
“They love to see one another be successful — that makes it fun for everyone. It helps remind us that we are building their high school memories together. It’s a special time for them.”
Roy says the community has bought in too.
“It’s been amazing to see parents, NC alum and future Falcons at games to support the team. We have only had two home games so far, so we are looking forward to being home more in the second half of the season. We are really focused on putting ourselves in a position to secure home playoff games — the atmosphere at NC for playoffs will be awesome, I have no doubt.”
Players giving it their all on the court and die-hard, dedicated fans in the stands — the way high school hoops is supposed to look. It is a welcome sight after several years of COVID-forced alterations.
“It’s fantastic to have it be back to ‘normal,’ since the last three years have been anything but normal,” Roy said. “The things we all took for granted — playing basketball without masks, having family in attendance, kids filling the stands laughing and cheering for their friends — we now appreciate it all so much more. It is especially sweet to enjoy this season with our community.”
If North Country’s hot start earns them a trip back to the Barre Auditorium, they will this time be able to have the chance to hoist the trophy in front of their friends, family and community. During the 2021 final, played during the early stages of the pandemic, photo cut-outs filled the bleachers instead of cheering faces.
“Sharing this journey with our community is of the utmost importance to us,” Roy said. “We were thrilled to win it in 2021, but I know the girls missed celebrating with their family and friends. I will say that our community really came through in every way possible that season — they lined the road to and from the championship game with signs of love and support, and joined in our championship parade through Newport that day, too. This year, we want them front and center for the whole adventure.”
“As long as we push each other to work hard in practice, I am confident we will make it all the way this season,” Rileigh Fortin said.
“What we ultimately want for this team is to spend this season putting in the effort so they can look back on all of this and know, without a doubt, that they gave their all for each other,” Roy said. “We believe that if they can do that, they will end this season literally standing at the top of the ladder at the Barre Auditorium cutting down the nets in celebration with their community.”
The victory tradition of cutting down the nets was another aspect that was missing from the experience of winning the title in 2021.
“As coaches, we want that for them and are willing to give them everything we’ve got to put them in the best position to accomplish it. It’s going to be a fun ride,” Roy said.
There is still a long way to go before the Falcons will be planning a bus trip from Newport to Barre, but at 8-0 in January, it’s a promising start nonetheless.
Until then, the Falcons will stick with what got them here: continuing to take it one game at a time — just like they have all season — starting with an afternoon tilt at Vergennes on Saturday.
