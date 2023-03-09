BARRE — 22-0 no more.
No. 2 Fair Haven entered Wednesday’s semifinal showdown versus No. 3 North Country with an undefeated record. The Slaters left Barre Auditorium with that spotless mark no longer intact.
The Falcons made sure of that, escaping with a 67-66 overtime victory and punching their ticket to the Division II championship Saturday night.
Jorden Driver capped off a gutsy fourth-quarter Falcon comeback, delivering the game-tying basket with minimal time on the clock to force overtime. Then NC finished things off with some clutch free throw shooting and big-time baskets underneath to knock off the Slaters.
“This date has been circled since this summer,” first-year head coach Jeremiah Melhuish said on reaching Saturday’s season finale. “We have talked about what we need to do to get there literally every practice. In our minds, we have played this game over and over. We are excited to finally do it for real.”
NCU, playing in its fourth consecutive trip to the final four, will now have a rematch of the 2021 title game against No. 4 Montpelier — which the Solons won. The Falcons also defeated FH in the semifinals that season.
Haidin Chilafoux led North Country with a season-high 22 points. Cooper Brueck supplied 16 points and Driver had 15.
Brueck scored seven in the first quarter, including a steal-and-score and then a three-pointer a minute later followed by a Driver layin and two Chilafoux foul shots to make it 15-9 early on. The first ended with NC up 17-12.
Driver scored on a reverse and then kept a possession alive which led to a Chilafoux three, before Chilafoux returned the favor and hit ahead to Driver to make it a 10-point lead. Chilafoux scored the next four but then big man Phil Bean (14 points) and Slater sensation Sawyer Ramey (26 points) took over, sparking an 11-0 run to end the half with NC now up by just one.
Bean, Ramey and Sam Barber kept the momentum going after the break, the trio combing for all of Fair Haven’s 20 third-quarter points as FH scored eight of the final 10 and entered the fourth with a 47-41 lead.
“We never felt any real pressure of being down, even when they went on runs,” Melhuish said. “We have some really mentally locked-in leaders who have been in games like this. It’s always a matter of staying composed in the moment and trusting that if we do things right, we will have runs of our own.”
Ramey kicked off the fourth with a floater, two of his 19 second-half points, but a Brueck three and eight straight from Chilafoux made it 56-54 with under two minutes; setting the stage for Driver’s overtime-forcer with 20 ticks left.
Hayden Boivin (eight points) scored the first four points of OT then Barber sank two free throws to make it 60-58 with just under three minutes left. Ramey made a layup with 30 seconds remaining, cutting the lead to three after a pair of Brueck free throws and one by Chilafoux.
Noah Fortin answered 10 seconds later after North Country broke Fair Haven’s full-court press for a five-point lead. Ramey refused to go away, drilling a three with 2.7 ticks on the clock and now just a 65-63 NC lead.
Following a Slater timeout, Chilafoux was immediately fouled on the inbound and calmly sank two free throws to ice the win.
“They are confident but also are workers,” Melhuish said. “We have preached defense all year, and when you can hang your hat on how we play D, everything else just happens. I’m proud of the effort, and I’m proud of how mentally strong they are.”
Barber nailed a half-court heave at the buzzer, making the final score 67-66, but too little, too late — leaving Fair Haven unbeaten no more and North Country one win away from the program’s first-ever boys basketball title.
North Country will look to dethrone two-time defending champion Montpelier (20-3) in the D-II title game on Saturday at 7:30 — the team that defeated the Falcons in their only other championship game appearance in 2021. The No. 4 Solons picked off previously unbeaten and top-seeded Spaulding, 60-53, in a come-from-behind semifinal victory on Tuesday.
NOTES: North Country enters the D-II title game on a 16-game win streak. … NC has a 2-5 semifinal record and is 0-1 in championship appearances. … Fair Haven defeated Montpelier in the 2020 D-II championship. … The Slaters are 13-17 in the semis all-time. … Wednesday’s loss marked the final game of legendary FH coach Bob Prenevost, who finished with 537 career victories.
NCU (21-2): Cooper Brueck 6-2-16, Brayden Pepin 1-0-2, Jorden Driver 6-2-15, Haidin Chilafoux 7-7-22, Hayden Boivin 3-2-8, Levi Brewer 1-0-2, Noah Fortin 1-0-2. Totals: 25-FG 13-18-FT 67.
FH (22-1): Ramey 11-0-26, Barber 5-7-19, Buxton 3-0-7, Bean 6-2-14. Totals: 25-FG 9-12-FT 66.
NCU 17 11 13 15 11 — 67
FH 12 15 20 9 10 — 66
3-Point FG: N 4 (Brueck 2, Driver, Chilafoux); F 7 (Ramey 4, Barber 2, Buxton). Team Fouls: N 14, F 15.
